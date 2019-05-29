English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Pragya Thakur, BJP’s Usha Thakur Calls Mahatma Gandhi's Assassin a Patriot; Congress Demands Action
Usha Thakur, the Mhow MLA who is known for her extremist views, revived the debate on Mahatma Gandhi's assassin on Wednesday saying that Godse was a nationalist and that he was concerned for the country.
Usha Thakur has been in news for her controversial remarks.
Loading...
Indore: After BJP’s Pragya Thakur kicked up a massive row for calling Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin a patriot, her party-mate from Indore on Wednesday called Nathuram Godse a nationalist.
Usha Thakur, the Mhow MLA who is known for her extremist views, revived the debate on Godse on Wednesday saying that Godse was a nationalist and that he was concerned for the country.
“Godse ek rashtrawadi thay. Unhone jeevanbhar desh ki chinta ki. Us samay kya kaal paristhiti rahi hogi jo unhone aisa faisla kiya, ye toh wahi jaante honge (Godse was a nationalist who was concerned about the nation all his life. The circumstances under which he decided to assassinate Gandhiji were known to him only),” Thakur said.
The Congress slammed her over the remarks saying that Thakur’s statement has proved that the BJP follows the ideology of Godse. The MPCC chief Narendra Saluja demanded Thakur’s expulsion from the party.
“The manner in which the BJP leaders are praising Godse, it seems that the party should put up his pictures in all its offices and should offer puja,” Saluja said.
However, BJP chief spokesperson Dr Deepak Vijayvargiya said that he did not know about the incident and the party would gather information about it.
Thakur has been in news for her controversial remarks. She had earlier called for regulation of Muslim youth in Garba events and asking the Muslims to sacrifice their sons instead of goats on Eid. She had even mocked the #MeToo campaign by saying that women make compromises for personal gains and later accuse men.
On May 16, while campaigning BJP’s Bhopal candidate Pragya Thakur had called Godse a patriot and hours later retracted her statement after major backlash. PM Modi also said that he would never forgive Pragya for her remarks on Gandhi’s assassin.
Usha Thakur, the Mhow MLA who is known for her extremist views, revived the debate on Godse on Wednesday saying that Godse was a nationalist and that he was concerned for the country.
“Godse ek rashtrawadi thay. Unhone jeevanbhar desh ki chinta ki. Us samay kya kaal paristhiti rahi hogi jo unhone aisa faisla kiya, ye toh wahi jaante honge (Godse was a nationalist who was concerned about the nation all his life. The circumstances under which he decided to assassinate Gandhiji were known to him only),” Thakur said.
The Congress slammed her over the remarks saying that Thakur’s statement has proved that the BJP follows the ideology of Godse. The MPCC chief Narendra Saluja demanded Thakur’s expulsion from the party.
“The manner in which the BJP leaders are praising Godse, it seems that the party should put up his pictures in all its offices and should offer puja,” Saluja said.
However, BJP chief spokesperson Dr Deepak Vijayvargiya said that he did not know about the incident and the party would gather information about it.
Thakur has been in news for her controversial remarks. She had earlier called for regulation of Muslim youth in Garba events and asking the Muslims to sacrifice their sons instead of goats on Eid. She had even mocked the #MeToo campaign by saying that women make compromises for personal gains and later accuse men.
On May 16, while campaigning BJP’s Bhopal candidate Pragya Thakur had called Godse a patriot and hours later retracted her statement after major backlash. PM Modi also said that he would never forgive Pragya for her remarks on Gandhi’s assassin.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
PM Modi's Advice To Newly-Elected MPs, "Shun VIP Culture"
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Facebook Deleted Over 2 Billion Fake Accounts In Three Months
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 PM Modi's Advice To Newly-Elected MPs, "Shun VIP Culture"
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Facebook Deleted Over 2 Billion Fake Accounts In Three Months
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pakistan Awarded 2020 Asia Cup; Might be Held at Neutral Venue
- Chris Hemsworth Would 'Still Love' to Do More Thor, Opens Up on His 40 Kg Fat Suit in Endgame
- Cat Suits to Tutus: A Look at Serena Williams' Most Badass Fashion Statements
- Apple Surprises us With a New iPod Touch, Just Days Ahead of WWDC 2019 Keynote
- IAF All-Women Crew Makes History, Flies Mi-17 Helicopter for the First Time
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results