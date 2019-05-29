After Pragya Thakur, BJP’s Usha Thakur Calls Mahatma Gandhi's Assassin a Patriot; Congress Demands Action

After BJP’s Pragya Thakur kicked up a massive row for calling Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin a patriot, her party-mate from Indore on Wednesday called Nathuram Godse a nationalist.Usha Thakur, the Mhow MLA who is known for her extremist views, revived the debate on Godse on Wednesday saying that Godse was a nationalist and that he was concerned for the country.“Godse ek rashtrawadi thay. Unhone jeevanbhar desh ki chinta ki. Us samay kya kaal paristhiti rahi hogi jo unhone aisa faisla kiya, ye toh wahi jaante honge (Godse was a nationalist who was concerned about the nation all his life. The circumstances under which he decided to assassinate Gandhiji were known to him only),” Thakur said.The Congress slammed her over the remarks saying that Thakur’s statement has proved that the BJP follows the ideology of Godse. The MPCC chief Narendra Saluja demanded Thakur’s expulsion from the party.“The manner in which the BJP leaders are praising Godse, it seems that the party should put up his pictures in all its offices and should offer puja,” Saluja said.However, BJP chief spokesperson Dr Deepak Vijayvargiya said that he did not know about the incident and the party would gather information about it.Thakur has been in news for her controversial remarks. She had earlier called for regulation of Muslim youth in Garba events and asking the Muslims to sacrifice their sons instead of goats on Eid. She had even mocked the #MeToo campaign by saying that women make compromises for personal gains and later accuse men.On May 16, while campaigning BJP’s Bhopal candidate Pragya Thakur had called Godse a patriot and hours later retracted her statement after major backlash. PM Modi also said that he would never forgive Pragya for her remarks on Gandhi’s assassin.