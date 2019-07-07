Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

After Praja Vedika, Naidu's House May Face Similar Fate, Andhra Body Warns TDP Chief of Jagan's Plan

CRDA Officials will issue a fresh notice to Naidu asking him to clarify on how he has been living in an irregular structure and vacate it immediately

Syed Ahmed | News18

Updated:July 7, 2019, 7:24 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
After Praja Vedika, Naidu's House May Face Similar Fate, Andhra Body Warns TDP Chief of Jagan's Plan
File photos of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu.
Loading...

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) is planning to demolish former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu's rented house near Krishna river bay at Undavalli Village. Officials will issue a fresh notice to Naidu asking him to vacate the house immediately.

The owner of the Naidu's rented house Lingamaneni Ramesh has given a reply to the CRDA Notices on Saturday in which has mentioned that the property belongs to him only. Ramesh claimed he had acquired permission for the structure from Undavalli Panchayat authorities.

Four years ago, both Chandrababu Naidu and Lingamaneni Ramesh had maintained that the property belongs to the state government. But when Jagan Reddy's government came into power, APCRDA officials sent notices to Lingamaneni Ramesh asking him to disclose the permission documents acquired from the government. Ramesh, in his reply, has mentioned that he has acquired permission from the local village panchayat. But he has not submitted any documents supporting his claim.

After Examining Lingamaneni Ramesh's Reply, CRDA Officials decided to issue a fresh notice to the tenant Chandrababu Naidu in the next couple of days asking him to clarify on how he has been living in an irregular structure and vacate it immediately. If Naidu is not leaving the residence, they are planning to demolish the structure like Praja Vedika, a public grievance hall which was demolished earlier.

Meanwhile, YSR Congress demanded that Chandrababu Naidu should vacate the house on moral grounds instead of going for ‘irrational’ arguments. The ruling party further warned that they will complain to the competent authority to take immediate action if Naidu is not vacating the residence.

Speaking to media here on Sunday, Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy said, “As the house built by Lingamaneni Ramesh has clearly flouted rules of various departments, the TDP president should immediately vacate the house and stop his doublespeak on the status of the house.”​

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram