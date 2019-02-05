After Priyanka, Clamour to Bring Jyotiraditya’s Wife Priyadarshini Into Politics Gathers Steam

Days after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made a high-profile entry into politics with her appointment as the general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh East, demands are gathering steam for the introduction of Priyadarshini Raje Scindia, wife of former union minister Jyotiraidtya Scindia, into politics in Madhya Pradesh.Priyadarshini, the daughter-in-law of Scindia royal family, has mostly remained away from the glitz, apart from on occasions when she campaigns for her husband during Lok Sabha polls.Praising Priyadarshini’s simplicity, cabinet minister Pradumn Sing Tomar while speaking to News 18 sought her inclusion in MP Congress, hoping it would bolster party’s popularity in the state. “The induction of Scindia ji and Priyanka ji in UP Congress has caused a buzz there and I am sure the same sensation would be witnessed in MP once Priyandarshini Raje Scindia ji is brought into the party.“Her induction in party would bolster reach among the woman and the youth,” claimed Tomar, a staunch Scindia loyalist.Guna-Shivpuri parliamentary seat has been a Scindia stronghold. It was previously represented by Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia and also by Jyotiraditya’s father Madhav Rao Scindia. Since 2002, the Lok Sabha seat has been held by Jyotiraditya Scindia.Speculations are rife that Scindia could contest from Gwalior if his wife is fielded from the Guna-Shivpuri seat.Another Congress leader, Yogendra Lumba, said that Jyotiraditya has been entrusted with the crucial responsibility of 46 Lok Sabha seats in UP and if he is fielded in general elections from somewhere else, Priyadarshini should be fielded from Guna.A meeting was convened in the Congress over picking up the candidate for Guna seat on Monday and several leaders are said to have pitched for her candidature.However, Scindias are yet to issue any official statement on the speculation.Mahaaryaman, son of Jyotiraditya-Priyadarshini, was a regular fixture in public meetings in Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna and others areas last year.Priyadarshini was born in Gaekwad royal family of Baroda princely state to Kumar Sangramsingh Gaekwad and Asha Raje Gaekwad, who is the descendent of Rana dynasty of Nepal.She appeared in Verve’s ‘Best dressed – 2008’ hall of fame list. In 2012, she was included in ‘India’s 50 Most Beautiful Women’ list by Femina. She has been actively involved in the restoration of Jai Vilas Mahal, Usha Kiran Palace, and formulating projects for children.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.