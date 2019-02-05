LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

After Priyanka, Clamour to Bring Jyotiraditya’s Wife Priyadarshini Into Politics Gathers Steam

Priyandarshini Raje Scindia has remained away from political life, apart from on occasions when she campaigns for her husband during elections.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:February 5, 2019, 8:12 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
After Priyanka, Clamour to Bring Jyotiraditya’s Wife Priyadarshini Into Politics Gathers Steam
File photo of Priyadarshini Raje Scindia.
Loading...
Bhopal: Days after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made a high-profile entry into politics with her appointment as the general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh East, demands are gathering steam for the introduction of Priyadarshini Raje Scindia, wife of former union minister Jyotiraidtya Scindia, into politics in Madhya Pradesh.

Priyadarshini, the daughter-in-law of Scindia royal family, has mostly remained away from the glitz, apart from on occasions when she campaigns for her husband during Lok Sabha polls.

Praising Priyadarshini’s simplicity, cabinet minister Pradumn Sing Tomar while speaking to News 18 sought her inclusion in MP Congress, hoping it would bolster party’s popularity in the state. “The induction of Scindia ji and Priyanka ji in UP Congress has caused a buzz there and I am sure the same sensation would be witnessed in MP once Priyandarshini Raje Scindia ji is brought into the party.

“Her induction in party would bolster reach among the woman and the youth,” claimed Tomar, a staunch Scindia loyalist.

Guna-Shivpuri parliamentary seat has been a Scindia stronghold. It was previously represented by Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia and also by Jyotiraditya’s father Madhav Rao Scindia. Since 2002, the Lok Sabha seat has been held by Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Speculations are rife that Scindia could contest from Gwalior if his wife is fielded from the Guna-Shivpuri seat.

Another Congress leader, Yogendra Lumba, said that Jyotiraditya has been entrusted with the crucial responsibility of 46 Lok Sabha seats in UP and if he is fielded in general elections from somewhere else, Priyadarshini should be fielded from Guna.

A meeting was convened in the Congress over picking up the candidate for Guna seat on Monday and several leaders are said to have pitched for her candidature.

However, Scindias are yet to issue any official statement on the speculation.

Mahaaryaman, son of Jyotiraditya-Priyadarshini, was a regular fixture in public meetings in Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna and others areas last year.

Priyadarshini was born in Gaekwad royal family of Baroda princely state to Kumar Sangramsingh Gaekwad and Asha Raje Gaekwad, who is the descendent of Rana dynasty of Nepal.

She appeared in Verve’s ‘Best dressed – 2008’ hall of fame list. In 2012, she was included in ‘India’s 50 Most Beautiful Women’ list by Femina. She has been actively involved in the restoration of Jai Vilas Mahal, Usha Kiran Palace, and formulating projects for children.


Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Divya Kapoor
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram