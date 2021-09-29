After Punjab Fiasco, Rumblings in Chhattisgarh Congress As 15 MLAs Reach Delhi to Meet High Command

Amid crisis in the Punjab unit of Congress with Navjot Singh Sidhu’s resignation, uncertainty seems to have loomed over the Chhattisgarh leadership as 15 MLAs reached Delhi on Wednesday and sought a meeting with the party high command.

The MLAs, who have reportedly left in two groups of 11 and four in two flights, belong to Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s camp and are expected to meet the Congress leadership and inform them about the prevailing political situation.

The MLAs, several of whom are said to be staying at Chhattisgarh Bhawan, are led by Brahaspat Singh, a senior MLA and Bhupesh Baghel loyalist, who had an ugly face-off earlier with health minister TS Singh Deo and had even accused the latter of plotting to eliminate him.

A regional news portal quoted MLA Singh as saying that 60 MLAs have assured written support to Baghel who according to him was “doing good as a leader”. Singh even said the CM will continue to lead the state for the next 25 years.

The MLAs will meet state in charge PL Punia and if possible, the party high command, Singh added.

He said the fate of 70 MLAs cannot be put at stake “to please a single man ruling out any possibility of change in the state”.

Purushottam Kanwar, UD Minj, Vikas Upadhyay, Mohit Kerketta, Chandradev Rai, Gulab Kamro are among those who are in New Delhi.

On their way back, the MLAs are also said to be planning to stay at Shimla for a vacation, according to sources.

Senior Congress leader Rajiv Shukla, who was in Raipur on Tuesday, too had rejected the 2.5 years’ power sharing formula, and said “things will remain the same in Chhattisgarh”.

Interestingly, CM Baghel had exuded confidence among his supporters a couple of days ago at an event in Raipur by saying “Kaka Abhi Zinda Hai’. The CM is popularly called Kaka and Daau by his well-wishers and followers. His old friend turned adversary TS Singh Deo was also present there.

Chhattisgarh had plunged into a political crisis when Singh Deo had left for New Delhi in August to meet Congress high command, which had summoned Baghel later. Soon after 55 MLAs too had reached Delhi, Baghel had returned with a winners’ confidence days after.

