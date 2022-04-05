After Punjab, Haryana Assembly Moves Resolution on Chandigarh, Demands SYL Canal Construction

The Haryana Assembly on Tuesday moved a resolution staking claim to Chandigarh, less than a week after Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann moved a resolution for on similar lines, escalating tensions between the two neighbouring states over the Union Territory.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had moved the resolution in the state assembly urging the Centre to not take any step until all concerns related to the Punjab Reorganisation Act were addressed.

The House also urged the central government to take measures for the construction of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal in compliance with the Supreme Court order.

“This House notes with concern the resolution passed in the Legislative Assembly of Punjab on 1 April, 2022 recommending that the matter for transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab be taken up with the central government,” said the resolution moved by Khattar during the special session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha.

Reading out the resolution, Khattar said, “The Haryana assembly has on at least seven occasions passed resolutions, urging the early completion of the SYL Canal. Several agreements, accords, tribunal’s findings and judgments of courts have all singularly upheld the claims of Haryana to the water and directed the completion of the SYL.”

Pointing out at what he termed as a mistake by Punjab, Khattar said, “The Indira Gandhi agreement, Rajiv Longowal accord and the Venkataramaiah Commission have accepted the claim of Haryana to Hindi-speaking areas that fall within Punjab’s territory. The transfer of Hindi-speaking villages from Punjab to Haryana has also not been completed.”

Khattar also pointed out that the right of Haryana to share waters of the Ravi and the Beas rivers by constructing the SYL Canal is historically, legally, judicially and constitutionally established over time.

The recent amendment in the rules of the Bhakra Beas Management Board by the central government for appointment of whole-time members goes against the spirit of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, which treats the river projects as common assets of the successor states of Punjab.

“The House notes with concern that the share of Haryana officers on deputation to the Chandigarh administration has been reducing over the years,” the official resolution said.

Leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said Haryana can accept Punjab as elder brother but not as a big brother. Punjab’s action seeking the transfer of Chandigarh will only spoil relations between the two states.

Mann had last week in a one-day assembly session in Punjab said, “Chandigarh city was created as the capital of Punjab. In all past precedents, whenever, a state has been divided, the capital remains with the parent state. Punjab, therefore, has been laying its claim for a complete transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab. In the past, this house has passed a number of resolutions urging the Central government to transfer Chandigarh to Punjab. For maintaining harmony and taking the sentiments of people into account, this House once again recommends to the State government to raise the matter with the Central government to immediately transfer Chandigarh to Punjab.”

