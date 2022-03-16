After a sweeping victory in Punjab assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) now eyes Telangana with its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal all set to kick-start his ‘padayatra’ (foot march) in April, making AAP an addition to the number of opposition parties in the state after the Congress, BJP, YSRCP and BSP.

AAP’s Telangana search committee chairperson Indira Shoban said that Arvind Kejriwal is likely to launch his padayatra in the state on April 14, marking Ambedkar Jayanti, and added that the party expects that the people in Hyderabad will come forward in support of the same.

The AAP chief, who is currently enjoying his party’s thumping victory in the recently concluded Punjab Assembly election, estimates and feels that AAP will have its impact in Hyderabad, urban areas in Telangana as well as other cities.

Arvind Kejriwal plans to get support from youth, retired IAS officials and some leaders in Telangana, Shoban said.

Advertisement

For Kejriwal’s padayatra that is ultimately expected to expand to other southern states, party’s Telangana leadership is making necessary arrangements.

Indira Shoban and AAP’s in charge for southern states Somnath Bharti have taken up the task of ensuring the smooth conduct of the padayatra.

Somnath Bharti will be visiting making multiple visits to Hyderabad until the padayatra begins and has scheduled visits even after that. He will invite some leaders, retired officials and some prominent people to AAP in Telangana, sources said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.