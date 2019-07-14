After Quitting as Punjab Minister, Sidhu Gets Support from an Actor & a Party's Invitation

New Delhi: Hours after Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned from Punjab cabinet, his colleague Shatrughan Sinha expressed shock over his decision.

"Rather appalled to learn of Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation from the Punjab Cabinet & Ministry! He has been a supremely talented and popular sportsman/politician. Above all, a wonderful human being and man in demand, who is also a dear friend. While we cannot question his decision, one would certainly hope and pray for remedial measures soon towards resolving this unfortunate move....Jai Hind!" he tweeted.

The 55-year-old Sidhu took to Twitter on Sunday, making public his resignation letter, which was sent just four days after his portfolio was changed.

The resignation letter dated June 10 was addressed to Congress President Rahul Gandhi. "I hereby resign as Minister from the Punjab Cabinet," Sidhu said in the letter to the Congress chief, which he posted on his Twitter handle on Sunday.

The date of his resignation letter was a day after he had met Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi when his portfolio was changed. In another tweet later, Sidhu said he would be sending his resignation letter to the chief minister.

Besides Sinha, leader of opposition in Punjab assembly has asked Sidhu to join the Aam Aadmi Party.

In a video message to The Indian Express, the leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema said they welcome anyone who wants to protect the state and is concerned about the youth and farmers of the state, "even Sidhu — we welcome them to join the party".