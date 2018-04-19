After Quitting Delhi Advisory Body, Ashish Khetan Says Ready to Work With Prashant Bhushan

Just days after resigning as the vice-chairman of Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission, Ashish Khetan says he is open to working with Prashant Bhushan.It is surprising as in 2015 the two had a public fallout when Prashant Bhushan blamed Khetan of writing stories in favour of 2G accused in Tehelka magazine where he used to work.In a wide-ranging interview with CNN-News18's Rupashree Nanda, Khetan spoke about how he would like to collaborate with Prashant Bhushan and practise law.Here are the edited exercpts from the innterview:First of all, it is not a sudden decision. I wanted to quit for quite sometime, but because of one reason or the other, the resignation was put on hold. For the last one and one and half years, I was very keen to practise law and join the bar in Delhi. The Bar Council rules prohibit lawyers from holding any government and non-government employment. This is the only reason why I have quit DDC because I want to enroll at the bar.I will tell you the backdrop in which Delhi Dialogue Commission was formed, later it was re-named as 'Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi'. When it was instituted in the first place, it was set up to bridge the knowledge deficit and the capacity deficit in the government and also to take advantage of a vast pool of domain expertise which lies outside the government. We did that quite successfully when we set up a large number of task forces, professionals and experts came and they devoted their time and effort on a completely honorary basis. As a result we gave almost 75 to 80 detailed policy recommendations. Each policy recommendation supported by detailed documentation and research. But now I think it is time to move on. DDC is a think tank and a body of ideas and I personally believe that any such body required regular infusion of new energy and fresh talent. So I was also getting a bit jaded.As I said, DDC had a limited and specific mandate and as far as the fulfilment of manifesto promises is concerned, it will eventually be done by the department concerned. It will be done by the health department, the education department, transport department. So we had a specific job and role which is to bridge the knowledge in the government with the knowledge outside the government. And we did that very very successfully and now it is time that a new face and new people take over and carry the job forward.I have said that there was a sense of frustration within the political executive of Delhi because of obvious reasons. Because for the past three years, for every step of the way, hurdles, unnecessary obstacles had been created and those obstacles were created by, you know, the powers that be. So there is an overall sense of frustration. We wanted to set up one thousand mohalla clinics. If things had gone smoothly, all of them would have been up and running by now. We wanted to roll out public wi-fi, we wanted to set up aam aadmi canteens on the lines of Amma canteens in Tamil Nadu. The work has been slow. There is an overall sense of frustration to that extent.Well, no. As I said, I believe that I did my job to the best of my ability. There is a lot more to be done. But I sincerely believe that now it is time that new people should come in and they should take the responsibility. Because three years is a lot of time. You put in your time and effort, first in creating an institution and then running that institution, then hiring people, managing task forces, studying different aspects of governance like water, sanitation, waste management, health, transport, education, sports. It was quite draining on my time and energy and I always wanted to practise law. So I believe that this was the time. If I don’t do it now, it may never happen.Well, I would not like to blow my own trumpet. So I would rather let neutral observers, the Chief Minister and others to decide that what has been the contribution of DDC?See, that appointment was done or was sought to be done in a very specific context. There was a particular time when there was no one to manage the affairs of the chief minister's office and as an interim measure, the chief minister could have availed the services of an experienced administrative hand. I was sought to be put as an adviser to the chief minister. But because of the various technicalities that could not happen. Though I did run the chief minister's office as an additional charge for a few weeks or a few months. And then the Chief Minister did find a retired IAS officer and he was put as an adviser.As I said it was only an interim stop-gap arrangement. There was never any intention either on the Chief Minister's part or my part to be a permanent adviser in chief minister's office.Well , the decision to field candidates is a party decision and as and when the party takes a decision, then we will see.See, as of now, Lok Sabha elections are not on my mind.You are right. But as of now, it is not one of my top priorities.I think my strongest calling is to do public service and law. Political engagement and writing they go hand in hand. I have been fortunate that for the past 16-17 years I have been at the intersection of the three. So I will continue to be what I was. I will continue to write. In fact, I will continue to write a little more since I am not saddled with government responsibilities. Law is quite intrinsic to political and public life and I am looking forward to my new career and my stint in legal profession.Arvind is a very dynamic, sincere and honest leader. I think what drives and motivates Arvind is public good. He has the national and the public good at the center of all his functioning. As far as people saying harsh things, well people have ambitions, political ambitions and when those ambitions are not satisfactorily met, people get disillusioned.I don’t want to comment on individual cases. There were, of course, a lot of other issues as well. One must understand that new people will always join and some people will always leave and though it is always very painful when colleagues leave, but such is life.Of couse. I am open to working with Prashant ji. I have great regards for him and as and when there is any public cause or any legal case we can collaborate. I would certainly like to do that.I would describe that as temporary indiscretion and that lies in the past now.It will be good if they can work together.Of course, life is all about possibilities.Well, I think you should speak to both of them.Ashish Khetan: To Prashant ji?Of course.Of course.Punjab was a huge disappointment for the party and the party leadership because we really believed at one point of time that just like Delhi, Punjab will also overwhelmingly support AAP and vote for us… I do not agree that the character of the party has changed in the wake of the Punjab defeat, I think the party still runs and adheres by its founding values and core principles.Well you have to appreciate that for any Chief Minister to face 38 cases in different courts on a day to day basis is almost an impossible task. There were two choices. One was to go from court to court, first day in Patiala Court, second day in Tees Hazari Court, third day a court in Amritsar and fourth day in Bombay and so on. Or, fulfil one's constitutional responsibilities towards the people of Delhi as the Chief Minister.I think it was a tough choice, but I think right decision has been made. The CM now has more time on his hands to focus on the job in Delhi.The law of criminal defamation is an archaic law. It should not exist on statute. It is extremely unfortunate that the Supreme Court in its wisdom upheld the constitutionality of this law because this law is only being used to silence dissent, to politically harass, intimidate your political adversaries, sometimes journalists, civil society activists. I really hope that sooner than later, the Supreme Court will review its judgment on criminal defamation.There are caste-based political parties, who represent a specific caste and hold their interest paramount to the interest of another community. That is caste politics. There are regional parties, which are entirely based on the politics of regional identity which is that they champion: regional interest above all other interests. There are communal parties, which espouse the interest on one community over the interest of other communities and rights of all other communities. If there is one party in the country which is not doing this kind of politics, it is AAP. What is our politics? That the country needs more schools, the country needs better schools, the country needs good education for its kids and the country needs good health care system for its citizens, the country does not need riots. The country does not need divisions on the basis of caste and community and regions. The country needs to move forward as a singular cohesive unit.AAP has a government in Delhi, but AAP is not a Delhi-centric party.AAP certainly does not have the bandwidth to expand, AAP did not have the means to form a government in Delhi first in 2013 and then in 2015. Iis the people who helped bring about a change.