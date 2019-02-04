LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

After Rahul Says Gadkari Only One With 'Guts' in BJP, Minister Says Don't Need 'Certificate' For Courage

Gandhi's remarks came following Gadkari's remarks that 'one who cannot take care of home, cannot manage the country'.

News18.com

Updated:February 4, 2019, 9:10 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
After Rahul Says Gadkari Only One With 'Guts' in BJP, Minister Says Don't Need 'Certificate' For Courage
A combination image of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.
Loading...
New Delhi: In what seems like a back-handed compliment, Congress president Rahul lauded Union minister Nitin Gadkari for being the only one in the BJP with “guts”.

Soon after, as if laying a trap, Rahul asked him to comment on the Rafale deal, job crisis, farmers’ distress and destruction of institutions.

Gandhi's remarks came following Gadkari's remarks that "one who cannot take care of home, cannot manage the country".

The minister hit back at Gandhi, saying he does not need a certificate from him on his courage and alleged that the Congress chief is taking the help of reports "twisted" by the media to attack his government.

The Congress president cited a report quoting Gadkari as saying that party workers should first fulfil their domestic responsibilities as "those who cannot do that cannot manage the country".

"Gadkari Ji, compliments. You are the only one in the BJP with some guts. Please also comment on: The Rafale scam and Anil Ambani, farmers' distress and destruction of institutions," Gandhi tweeted and tagged with it the report on Gadkari's comments.

"Oops, Gadkari Ji. Huge apology. I forgot the most important one....JOBS! JOBS! JOBS! JOBS!" he said later in a tweet.

The Union minister had made the remarks on Saturday while addressing former workers of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the BJP's student wing, in Nagpur.

Gadkari took to Twitter to reply to the Congress chief.

"Rahul Gandhi ji, I do not need a certificate from you on my courage, but it is a matter of surprise that even after being the president of a national party you have to take the help of news twisted by the media to attack our government," Gadkari tweeted.

The Congress chief's comments praising Gadkari came in the wake of various other Congress leaders lauding the Union minister for his recent statements they view as a swipe at the BJP leadership.

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari had last week lauded Gadkari for his remarks that "leaders who fail to fulfil promises get 'beaten up' by people", but at the same time took a swipe at him saying his target was Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his eyes were on the PM's chair.

In December, Gadkari had said at an event in Pune that leadership should have the tendency to own up defeat and failures. The remarks had come days after the BJP's loss in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh assembly polls.

This Republic Day, Rahul Gandhi was seen exchanging notes with Gadkari while being seated along with him in the front row at the Republic Day parade at Rajpath.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram