After Rahul's Jibe at PM Modi, BJP Says Cong President, Sonia Gandhi Will Lose Seats in 2019

Hitting back at Rahul Gandhi for claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may lose from Varanasi in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP on Sunday said the Congress president and his mother, Sonia Gandhi, will lose from their respective constituencies due to the people's growing "disappointment" with them.BJP spokesperson Anil Baluni said Rahul Gandhi should not worry about Modi and should rather be concerned about his and Sonia Gandhi's electoral fate in 2019."In the kind of circumstances prevailing today, both Rahul and his mother, Sonia Gandhi, will lose from their seats, Amethi and Raebareli, respectively. They have done nothing in their constituencies and the people's disappointment with them is growing," he said.The comments came in the backdrop of Rahul Gandhi's claim that Modi may lose from Varanasi against a united opposition in 2019.