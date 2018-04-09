English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Rahul's Jibe at PM Modi, BJP Says Cong President, Sonia Gandhi Will Lose Seats in 2019
BJP spokesperson Anil Baluni said Rahul Gandhi should not worry about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and should rather be concerned about his and Sonia Gandhi's electoral fate in 2019.
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi with his mother and the party’s former chief Sonia Gandhi. (PTI)
New Delhi: Hitting back at Rahul Gandhi for claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may lose from Varanasi in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP on Sunday said the Congress president and his mother, Sonia Gandhi, will lose from their respective constituencies due to the people's growing "disappointment" with them.
BJP spokesperson Anil Baluni said Rahul Gandhi should not worry about Modi and should rather be concerned about his and Sonia Gandhi's electoral fate in 2019.
"In the kind of circumstances prevailing today, both Rahul and his mother, Sonia Gandhi, will lose from their seats, Amethi and Raebareli, respectively. They have done nothing in their constituencies and the people's disappointment with them is growing," he said.
The comments came in the backdrop of Rahul Gandhi's claim that Modi may lose from Varanasi against a united opposition in 2019.
Also Watch
BJP spokesperson Anil Baluni said Rahul Gandhi should not worry about Modi and should rather be concerned about his and Sonia Gandhi's electoral fate in 2019.
"In the kind of circumstances prevailing today, both Rahul and his mother, Sonia Gandhi, will lose from their seats, Amethi and Raebareli, respectively. They have done nothing in their constituencies and the people's disappointment with them is growing," he said.
The comments came in the backdrop of Rahul Gandhi's claim that Modi may lose from Varanasi against a united opposition in 2019.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|8
|4
|5
|17
|1
|Australia
|33
|26
|28
|87
|2
|England
|19
|20
|12
|51
|4
|Canada
|7
|15
|10
|32
|5
|Scotland
|6
|8
|10
|24
|6
|New Zealand
|4
|7
|6
|17
|7
|Wales
|4
|4
|3
|11
|8
|South Africa
|4
|2
|4
|10
|9
|Cyprus
|2
|0
|2
|4
|10
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|1
|3
|11
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|12
|Samoa
|1
|1
|0
|2
|12
|Singapore
|1
|1
|0
|2
|14
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|14
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|14
|Uganda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|17
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|18
|Bangladesh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|18
|Jamaica
|0
|1
|0
|1
|18
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|18
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|1
|0
|1
|22
|Kenya
|0
|0
|2
|2
|23
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Fiji
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- A Biopic on Salman Khan? Varun Dhawan Has the Funniest Response
- Afghani Mujeeb Ur Rahman Becomes Youngest Cricketer to Play in IPL
- CWG 2018: Indian Women's Hockey Team Stuns Olympic Champions England
- No Membership for Actress Sri Reddy Who Stripped in Public, Says Telugu Film Association
- Goldman Sachs CEO's Deputy Can't Stop, Won't Stop Spinning Records