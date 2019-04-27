Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

After Rahul Gandhi's Letters on NYAY, Congress Banks on Priyanka's Audio Messages to Take Poll Promise to Voters

The grand old party has sent Priyanka Gandhi’s audio messages to over 40 lakh people in Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan which are voting on April 29.

Zeba Warsi | CNN-News18

Updated:April 27, 2019, 3:11 PM IST
After Rahul Gandhi's Letters on NYAY, Congress Banks on Priyanka's Audio Messages to Take Poll Promise to Voters
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra greets supporters during an election campaign for Lok Sabha polls, in Gazipur village of Fatehpur. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: The Congress has decided to rope in eastern UP incharge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to promote its ambitious NYAY scheme amid feedback that the minimum income guarantee has not found much resonance on the ground.

The grand old party has sent Priyanka Gandhi’s audio message to over 40 lakh people in the Hindi heartland states of Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, which are voting in the fourth phase on April 29. This is the same message that was circulated in Uttar Pradesh, explaining the contours of the scheme, which promises that the country’s poorest 20 per cent will be provided Rs 6,000 per month.

In the message, Priyanka Gandhi gives out details of the programme, besides telling voters that money will be transferred directly into the bank accounts of the women of the households.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had written letters to eligible families making a pitch for NYAY, which the Congress has described as a surgical strike on poverty. The letter ended with the slogan “Garibi par vaar, bahattar hazar” (Attack on poverty, Rs 72,000).

The decision to involve Priyanka Gandhi was necessitated after the party received feedback that there were too many unanswered questions about the scheme and it was not resonating on the ground. Several voters in Rae Bareli and Amethi, the pocket boroughs of the Gandhi family, have expressed ignorance about NYAY.

The concept of NYAY was originally suggested by Priyanka Gandhi, who said the party must announce a specific amount that would be given to each family as this would resonate better with the people. It was also her idea that the scheme is christened Nyunatum Aay Yojana or NYAY.

Armed with an extensive survey, the Congress finally came up with its election slogan ‘Ab Hoga Nyay’, hoping to woo voters by pitting it against the BJP’s ‘Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai’. The Congress’s 2004 poll tagline ‘Congress Ka Haath Aam Aadmi Ke Saath’ portrayed it as a party that stood for social justice. Its latest slogan pretty much has the same message — Congress alone can ensure social justice.
