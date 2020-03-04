After Rahul Gandhi's Visit to Riot-hit Delhi Areas, BJP Accuses Him of Playing 'Vote Bank' Politics

New Delhi: Accusing Rahul Gandhi of playing "divisive politics", the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday said it is "shameful and highly reprehensible" that the Congress leader is busy indulging in "vote bank politics" when the northeast Delhi is struck by violence.

BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao's sharp attack against Gandhi came after the opposition leader led a delegation of Congress leaders to the riot-hit area, and said politics of division harms 'Bharat Mata' and India's reputation in the world has taken a hit due to these incidents of violence.

The delegation had visited Arun Modern Public Senior Secondary School and a mosque, both of which were vandalised during the riots.

In a statement, Rao said Gandhi by visiting a mosque visibly conveyed a message that the Muslim community was the victim and Hindus were to be "blamed" for the violence.

Gandhi had no time to visit the residence of the martyred head constable Ratan Lal or IB officer Ankit Sharma, killed by rioters, or even express condolences, Rao said and added this shows Congress' utter disregard for "the sacrifices and tribulations suffered by police and security forces".

"Rather than maintain utmost neutrality and exhort peace to all sections, Rahul Gandhi chose to play divisive politics aimed at consolidating a vote bank. By visiting a mosque, he visibly conveyed a message that the Muslim community was the victim thus tacitly conveying a message that Hindus were to be blamed for the violence," Rao said in a statement.

He also said, "it is shameful that at a time when the northeast Delhi was struck by violence, Rahul Gandhi is busy indulging in vote bank politics. This is highly reprehensible and condemnable."

The BJP spokesperson also alleged that throughout the anti-CAA protests, "it is highly regrettable that the Congress chose to side with the perpetrators" of violence and not the security forces which quelled violence even as they suffered a huge toll.

