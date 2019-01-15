LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

After Rahul's Jibe, Kotler Congratulates Prime Minister Modi

In a sharp retort, Union minister Smriti Irani, while tagging Gandhi's tweet, suggested that unlike Prime Minister Modi, who was awarded by someone else, Gandhi family members had conferred themselves the country's top civilian honour --Bharat Ratna.

PTI

Updated:January 15, 2019, 10:35 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
After Rahul's Jibe, Kotler Congratulates Prime Minister Modi
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives the first-ever Philip Kotler Presidential award, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. (Image: PIB/PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: With Congress president Rahul Gandhi mocking the Prime Minister for being awarded the Philip Kotler award, the marketing guru took to Twitter to congratulate Narendra Modi for the honour and hailed his "selfless service towards India".

"I congratulate PM @narendramodi for being conferred the first ever Philip Kotler Presidential Award. He has been selected for his outstanding leadership & selfless service towards India, combined with his tireless energy," Kotler said on Twitter Tuesday.

He said Modi's efforts in India have resulted in "extraordinary economic, social and technological advances".

"His winning the first Philip Kotler Presidential award raises the bar for future recipients," the marketing guru said.

Gandhi earlier took a dig at Modi saying he wanted to "congratulate" him on winning the "world famous" Philip Kotler Presidential award.

"In fact it's so famous it has no jury, has never been given out before & is backed by an unheard of Aligarh company. Event Partners: Patanjali & Republic TV :)," he said on Twitter.

In a sharp retort, Union minister Smriti Irani, while tagging Gandhi's tweet, suggested that unlike Prime Minister Modi, who was awarded by someone else, Gandhi family members had conferred themselves the country's top civilian honour --Bharat Ratna.

"Rich !!! Coming from a person whose illustrious family decided to confer the Bharat Ratna' on themselves," she tweeted.

Modi had on Monday received the first-ever Philip Kotler Presidential award here.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, the award focuses on the triple bottom-line of 'people, profit and planet' and will be offered annually to the leader of a nation.

Philip Kotler is a professor of marketing at Northwestern University, Kellogg School of Management.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram