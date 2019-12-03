Take the pledge to vote

After 'Ram Van Gaman Path', Madhya Pradesh Govt Plans to Revive Ramleelas Across State

The move comes after state government earlier made projects for 'gaushalas' and prepared the blueprint for Ram Van Gaman Path.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:December 3, 2019, 1:30 PM IST
File photo of Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath.

Bhopal: Days after the Madhya Pradesh government announced the development of blueprint of Ram Van Gaman Path in the state, the Congress led government is planning to revive the tradition of Ramleela, a dramatic re-enactment of Ramayana.

The move comes after state government earlier made projects for 'gaushalas' and prepared the blueprint for Ram Van Gaman Path. The Congress, ahead of the assembly elections in the state, said that it has no issues with persisting with soft Hindutva policies.

State Urban Administration and Development Minister Jaivardhan Singh speaking at a public function in Raisen district on Monday said that Ramleela is part of tradition and old identity.

“It’s our collective responsibility to preserve this tradition and keep it alive”, the minister added. Jaivardhan Singh announced that Ramleela stages would be built at all the 378 municipalities.

After coming to power, Congress-led government announced building 1,000 cowsheds and set aside Rs 132 crore for the project. The state government has even invited corporates to build modern cowsheds under CSR initiatives.

The Madhya Pradesh government plans to develop Ram Van Gaman Path, the mythological route undertaken by lord Ram, his brother Laxman and goddess Sita during the 14-year-exile. The project also plans to develop Chitrakoot as the first spiritual city in the state.

However, the BJP remains sceptical of the government’s intentions in the state. “The party which withdrew budget of ‘bhajan keertan mandlis’ soon after coming to power seems to be remembering lord Ram under political compulsions,” said BJP spokesperson Rajnish Agrawal.

