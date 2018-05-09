English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Ramayana Clip, '3 Idiots' Video Used to Mock MP Congress Troika Goes Viral
The new video clip mocks the state's top Congress leaders - AICC general secretary Digvijay Singh, state chief Kamal Nath and former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, as '3 Idiots.'
File photo of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.
Bhopal: A day after a morphed video clip depicting Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as 'Angad' and Congressmen as Ravana and company caused tension in MP, another doctored clip already started doing rounds on social media.
The new video clip mocks the state's top Congress leaders - AICC general secretary Digvijay Singh, state chief Kamal Nath and former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, as '3 Idiots.'
In the morphed video, the trio is shown shaking a leg on the popular Bollywood number, 'All is Well,' from the movie.
Yet again, the BJP distanced itself from the parody while the Congress has been left red-faced.
"Our party has nothing to do with the parody clip. If the Congress wants to lodge a police complaint against those involved, they are free to do so," BJP spokesperson Rajnish Agrawal said.
Congress chief spokesperson Manak Agrawal said, "it shows the dejection in BJP." "With CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan losing ground quickly in Madhya Pradesh, such bizarre acts are being resorted to," he added.
Only a day ago, Shivraj Singh Dabi who identifies himself as BJP’s IT Cell head, had shared a morphed video clip on his Twitter handle which depicted CM Shivraj as the mythological character Angad from Ramayana while Congress leader Kamal Nath was shown as demon king Ravana.
Congress had lodged a complaint with Cyber Cell of Madhya Pradesh police over the first video clip parody.
(With inputs from Manoj Sharma-News18India)
Also Watch
The new video clip mocks the state's top Congress leaders - AICC general secretary Digvijay Singh, state chief Kamal Nath and former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, as '3 Idiots.'
In the morphed video, the trio is shown shaking a leg on the popular Bollywood number, 'All is Well,' from the movie.
Yet again, the BJP distanced itself from the parody while the Congress has been left red-faced.
"Our party has nothing to do with the parody clip. If the Congress wants to lodge a police complaint against those involved, they are free to do so," BJP spokesperson Rajnish Agrawal said.
Congress chief spokesperson Manak Agrawal said, "it shows the dejection in BJP." "With CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan losing ground quickly in Madhya Pradesh, such bizarre acts are being resorted to," he added.
Only a day ago, Shivraj Singh Dabi who identifies himself as BJP’s IT Cell head, had shared a morphed video clip on his Twitter handle which depicted CM Shivraj as the mythological character Angad from Ramayana while Congress leader Kamal Nath was shown as demon king Ravana.
Congress had lodged a complaint with Cyber Cell of Madhya Pradesh police over the first video clip parody.
(With inputs from Manoj Sharma-News18India)
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- IPL Play-offs & Final to Start at 7pm Keeping Fans in Mind: Rajeev Shukla
- Nokia 6 (2018) 4GB RAM Variant Now Listed on Amazon With May 13 Availability
- Only Kohli & Bhuvi Seem Certainties Across All Formats in Team India
- Sonam-Anand Wedding Reception: Alia, Ranbir, Janhvi, Khushi, Kareena Among the Best Dressed
- Decoding Success of Avengers: Infinity War in India and Why it Could Be a Threat to Bollywood