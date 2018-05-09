After Ramayana Clip, '3 Idiots' Video Used to Mock MP Congress Troika Goes Viral

A day after a morphed video clip depicting Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as 'Angad' and Congressmen as Ravana and company caused tension in MP, another doctored clip already started doing rounds on social media.The new video clip mocks the state's top Congress leaders - AICC general secretary Digvijay Singh, state chief Kamal Nath and former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, as '3 Idiots.'In the morphed video, the trio is shown shaking a leg on the popular Bollywood number, 'All is Well,' from the movie.Yet again, the BJP distanced itself from the parody while the Congress has been left red-faced."Our party has nothing to do with the parody clip. If the Congress wants to lodge a police complaint against those involved, they are free to do so," BJP spokesperson Rajnish Agrawal said.Congress chief spokesperson Manak Agrawal said, "it shows the dejection in BJP." "With CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan losing ground quickly in Madhya Pradesh, such bizarre acts are being resorted to," he added.Only a day ago, Shivraj Singh Dabi who identifies himself as BJP’s IT Cell head, had shared a morphed video clip on his Twitter handle which depicted CM Shivraj as the mythological character Angad from Ramayana while Congress leader Kamal Nath was shown as demon king Ravana.Congress had lodged a complaint with Cyber Cell of Madhya Pradesh police over the first video clip parody.