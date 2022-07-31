After 'Rashtrapatni' Remark Backlash, Adhir Ranjan Seeks Apology From Smriti Irani for 'Yelling' Droupadi Murmu Without Prefixing President  

Days after coming under fire for referring to President Droupadi Murmu as ‘Rashtrapatni’, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, calling on Union Minister Smriti Irani to issue an “unconditional apology” for “yelling the name ‘Droupadi Murmu’ without using the prefix President”.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury triggered massive outrage by the BJP after his ‘Rashtrapatni’ remark, which he called a ‘slip of tongue’. The Saffron party had demanded an apology from the leader as well as Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

The issue also led to a clash between the BJP and Congress in Parliament, with Smriti Irani, as claimed by the BJP, being snubbed by Sonia Gandhi who apparently asked the Union minister not to talk to her in the House.

In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that while he has apologised to the President for his “inadvertent mistake” that happened as he is not good in Hindi, the manner in which Smriti Irani took President’s name was not proper and in “consonance with with the status and position of the Hon’ble President”.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, calling on Union Minister Smriti Irani to issue an "unconditional apology" for yelling the name 'Droupadi Murmu' without using the prefix 'President.' pic.twitter.com/1ZS9ejaFJm — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2022

“She was yelling Droupadi Murmu repeatedly without prefixing Hon’ble President or Madam or Smt. before Hon’ble President’s name. This clearly amounts to degrading the dignity and stature of the Hon’ble President’s office,” Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said in his letter to Lok Sabha speaker.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here