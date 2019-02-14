After Roping in OBC Party, Congress Announces Alliance with UP’s BJP MLA Avtar Singh Bhadana

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's plunge into politics has not only enthused the rank and file of the Congress, but has also helped the grand old party find alliance partners in Uttar Pradesh within days of her being named the Congress general secretary in charge of eastern UP.After forging an alliance with the OBC-dominated Mahaan Dal, the Congress on Thursday announced that BJP MLA Avtar Singh Bhadana is also set to join the party. Bhadana, an MLA from Mirapur seat in Uttar Pradesh, will officially join the party at the UPCC office in Lucknow in Priyanka’s presence.Bhadana is a three-time MP from Faridabad constituency in Haryana and one-time MP from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. He is said to enjoy a strong hold in the Gurjar belt of Western Uttar Pradesh.On Wednesday, chief of Mahaan Dal, Keshav Dev Maurya, had also joined hands with the grand old party in the presence of Priyanka and Jyotiraditya Scindhia at Lucknow’s UPCC office. “Congress will fight 2019 Lok Sabha Polls in alliance with Mahaan Dal and we will fight with our full might. I welcome Keshav Maurya ji. Rahul ji has given us the task of creating a political atmosphere in which everyone is taken along and all sections of the society are represented,” Priyanka said on Wednesday.The Mahaan Dal had joined the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance in 2014. In western UP, the Mahan Dal contested from three Lok Sabha constituencies - Badaun, Nagina and Etah, though all lost. The Mahan Dal claims support from the OBC voters of western UP, especially Shakyas, Mauryas and Kushwahas.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.