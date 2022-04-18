After RSS Chief Bhagwat, Now Amit Shah to Visit Madhya Pradesh on Political Mission

After RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, now Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to land visit Madhya Pradesh amid the heightened political activity within a week’s time.

Bhagwat was in Bhopal for a Chintan Shivir organized by the RSS on April 16 and 17. Amit Shah will be visiting Bhopal on April 22 for addressing a tribal convention at Jamboorie Maidan.

Besides inaugurating the All India Police Congress at Central Police Academy, Shah will be taking part in a convention of tendu leaves collectors i.e. tribals.

Tendu leaves collection is a prominent source of income for the tribal population in Madhya Pradesh. He will also be performing land worship for National Forensic Science University in Bhopal.

Shah’s visit is considered an extension of the BJP’s ongoing tribal outreach programme, in the run-up to 2023 assembly polls and 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Around 21% of the Madhya Pradesh electorate is formed by the tribals.

Last year in November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed Gaurav Diwas at the same venue, in the honour of tribal heroes. For wooing the tribal voters, the union government had renamed Habibganj railway station in Bhopal after queen Kamlapati who hailed from Bhopal and ruled the region before the Islamic invasion and advent of Nawabs.

Tribals, a traditional vote bank, hold the key to power in the state.

Out of 230 assembly seats, 47 are reserved for the tribals and out of which the BJP had won 32 in the year 2013 while the Congress had staged a setback in 2018 assembly polls by winning 30 out of 47 seats and returning to power with a thin majority.

Aware of this debacle, the saffron party is planning to bridge this gap before 2023, when the assembly polls are scheduled. Meanwhile, Shah as part of his visit will be transferring bonus amounts to the bank accounts of tribal beneficiaries besides inaugurating the process of turning Van grams into revenue villages. These Van grams are presently governed by the Department of Forest and once the conversion takes place, the land will be available for farming and other activities.

Bhagwat in Bhopal had deliberated upon various aspects of Hindutva and National Education Policy.

