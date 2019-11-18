Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

After Ruling for 2 Decades With BJP Support, Sena Set to Retain Mumbai Mayor's Post as Ex-Ally Opts Out

The BJPs decision to opt out of the race has paved the way for Shiv Sena to retain the mayor's post. The BMC has a total of 227 seats. The mayor is elected by these corporators.

Sumedha Kirti | PTI

Updated:November 18, 2019, 7:34 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
After Ruling for 2 Decades With BJP Support, Sena Set to Retain Mumbai Mayor's Post as Ex-Ally Opts Out
Image for representation only. (PTI)

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena was on Monday set to retain the post of Mumbai mayor after the BJP opted out of the poll fray in India's richest civic body. Sena nominee Kishori Pednekar filed her nomination papers for the November 22 mayoral poll on Monday, the last day for filing nominations.

Earlier in the day, BJP MLA Ashish Shelar said the BJP has decided not to contest the Mumbai mayoral elections. He said his party doesn't have the numbers on its side and will not compromise with its ideology by joining the ranks with opposition parties.

In 2022, the BJP will have the numbers and win the mayoral poll on its own, Shelar said. The Shiv Sena has ruled the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for over two decades with the BJP's support.

The BJPs decision to opt out of the race has paved the way for Shiv Sena to retain the mayor's post. The BMC has a total of 227 seats. The mayor is elected by these corporators. At present, the Shiv Sena has 84 members in the BMC and the BJP has 82. In 2017, the BJP had backed Shiv Senas Vishwanath Mahadeshwar for the post.

Pednekar, four-time corporator from Prabhadevi, filed her nomination for the post of mayor, while second-time corporator from Malad Suhas Vadkar filed nomination for the post of deputy mayor on Monday.

The BJPs decision to opt out of the Mumbai mayoral poll comes amid the strained ties with the Shiv Sena which have led to an impasse in government formation even after three weeks of declaration of the October 21 Assembly polls.

The Sena's insistence in having an equal share in power and rotation of the CM's post has led to a bitter fallout between the two parties, who contested the Assembly polls jointly.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram