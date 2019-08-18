Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

After Running One-man Army in Karnataka for 22 Days, Yediyurappa's Cabinet to Take Oath on Tuesday

BJP sources said there was a possibility that 13 ministers would take the oath Tuesday against the approved strength of 34 and that the rest of the positions would be filled later.

PTI

Updated:August 18, 2019, 12:04 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
After Running One-man Army in Karnataka for 22 Days, Yediyurappa's Cabinet to Take Oath on Tuesday
File photo of chief minister BS Yediyurappa.
Loading...

Bengaluru: Having run the government with a one man cabinet for 22 days, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa finally got the go-ahead on Saturday from BJP national president Amit Shah to undertake the exercise on August 20.

"BJP legislative party meeting will be held on Tuesday at 10 AM at the conference hall, Vidhan Soudha. The cabinet expansion will take place on the same day post noon," the Chief Minister tweeted.

Before leaving for Delhi on Thursday, Yediyurappa had said he would hold talks with the party president Amit Shah and finalise the much awaited expansion of his cabinet.

BJP sources told PTI that there was a possibility that 13 ministers would take the oath Tuesday against the approved strength of 34 and that the rest of the positions would be filled later.

The delay was because the party was not able to finalise the names.

Earlier too, Yediyurappa had been to Delhi, but nothing could be ironed out.

The major challenge, party sources said, was the caste equation as there are 39 Lingayat MLAs, to which the chief minister also belongs.

Lingayats are the biggest support base for the BJP.

The Lingayats are followed by the Vokkaligas, the most prominent faces among whom are former R Ashok, Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, CT Ravi and SR Vishwanath.

The party has also to give space to MLAs from the Dalit community, Scheduled Tribes, Brahmins and MLAs from other Backward Communities.

The 17 disqualified MLAs belonging to the previous Congress-JD(S) coalition government might also have to be accommodated in the government.

The Congress and the JD(S) had been flaying the BJP for the inordinate delay in cabinet expansion and accused Yediyurappa of running a one man government.

Yediyurappa was sworn as Chief Minister for a fourth time on July 26.

He alone took the oath succeeding HD Kumaraswamy three days after the Congress-JDS coalition government crumbled under the weight of a rebellion by a big chunk of its lawmakers, when it lost the motion of confidence in the state assembly.

On July 29, the BJP government in Karnataka won the confidence motion, ending the month-long political turbulence in the state.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram