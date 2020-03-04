English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

After Saamana, Maharashtra CM's Wife Rashmi Thackeray Named Editor of Marmik Too

File photo of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and his wife Rashmi Thackeray.

The latest issue of Marmik which hit the stands on Wednesday carried Rashmi Thackeray's name as editor. She will also be the editor of Hindi eveninger`Dophar Ka Saamana'.

  • PTI Mumbai
  • Last Updated: March 4, 2020, 11:04 PM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi Thackeray has been named as editor of `Marmik', a Marathi cartoon weekly started by Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray in 1960.

Recently she was named the editor of the Sena mouthpiece `Saamana'.

The latest issue of Marmik which hit the stands on Wednesday carried Rashmi Thackeray's name as editor. Bal Thackeray launched Marmik to highlight the issues of Marathi-speaking people in Mumbai after leaving his job as a cartoonist at the Free Press Journal.

Apart from the Saamana and Marmik, Rashmi Thackeray will also be the editor of Hindi eveninger `Dophar Ka Saamana'.

