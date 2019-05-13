English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Sam Pitroda's 'Hua to Hua' Remark, People Now Saying 'Enough is Enough' to Congress: PM Modi
Addressing an election rally here in Madhya Pradesh, Modi said in incidents like the Bhopal gas tragedy and scams like CWG, 2G spectrum and coal allocation happened under the watch of the Rahul Gandhi-led party, which brazenly says "hua to hua".
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh. (Image: Twitter/BJP)
Ratlam: Tearing into Congress leader Sam Pitroda's "hua to hua" (whatever happened, happened) remark on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said people are now saying "enough is enough" in response.
He sought to dismiss "claims by pundits and planted reports from Delhi" that there was no "Modi wave". "The wave is coming out from each home," he said.
