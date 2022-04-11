CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2022#Movies#ImranKhan#AliaRanbirWedding#SriLanka
Home » News » Politics » After Sambhal MP Slams SP for ‘Not Working for Muslims’, Voices of Dissent Rise from Azam Khan’s Office Against Akhilesh
1-MIN READ

After Sambhal MP Slams SP for ‘Not Working for Muslims’, Voices of Dissent Rise from Azam Khan’s Office Against Akhilesh

Azam Khan’s media in charge and close aide, Fasahat Ali alias Shanu, has alleged that Akhilesh Yadav has sacrificed the Rampur MLA. (File Photo)

Azam Khan’s media in charge and close aide, Fasahat Ali alias Shanu, has alleged that Akhilesh Yadav has sacrificed the Rampur MLA. (File Photo)

Shafiqur Rehman Barq’s criticism of SP not working for Muslims has been captured in a video that is doing the rounds on social media. There are speculations that Azam Khan will also distance from SP just like Shivpal Yadav

Qazi Faraz Ahmad

A day after Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal Shafiqur Rehman Barq openly criticised the party, and alleged that it has stopped working for Muslims, voices of dissent have emerged from the office of SP leader Azam Khan. At a meeting held in Rampur on Sunday, it was said that Azam Khan was sacrificed and Muslims were made enemies of the BJP.

Azam Khan’s media in charge and close aide, Fasahat Ali alias Shanu, said what chief minister Yogi Adityanath had said that party chief Akhilesh Yadav does not want Azam Khan to come out of jail is “correct”. “Akhilesh Yadav has sacrificed Azam Khan. We have been made enemies of the BJP. Akhilesh Yadav did not even go to the jail to meet Azam Khan. The 111 seats that the SP won in the election came because of us, yet Akhilesh could not become ours.”

After Fasahat Ali’s statement, new speculations have started in the political corridors, and now people are wondering if Azam Khan will also distance himself from the Samajwadi Party, just like Akhilesh’s uncle Shivpal Yadav.

Advertisement

Rampur MLA Azam Khan is currently lodged in Sitapur jail. He fought the 2022 assembly elections from jail and won. Azam Khan has been winning from Rampur since 1980, but faced defeat at the hands of Congress only once in 1996.

RELATED NEWS

Barq’s criticism of SP has been captured in a video, and is doing the rounds on social media, raising eyebrows within the party. “I am not satisfied with the working (of the party). The entire Samajwadi is not working for the Muslims,” he had said in the video.

This is the second time in the last few days when Muslim leaders from the SP have raised their voice against their Akhilesh Yadav and the party ignoring Muslims even after receiving a majority of votes from the community in the recently held state assembly elections.

According to party sources, Akhilesh Yadav has been shying away from his pro-Muslim image for quite some time in an attempt to douse any kind of polarisation. However, the party’s newly adopted stand can backfire as Muslim leaders are becoming more vocal about the issues.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad

Qazi Faraz Ahmad, Senior Correspondent at News18, has been reporting on policy and politics from the Hindi heartland of Uttar Pradesh for over 12 year...Read More

Tags
first published:April 11, 2022, 11:42 IST