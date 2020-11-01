After Scindia's 'Vote for Congress' Faux Pas, Party Assures of Victory in MP Bypolls

In an embarrassing slip of tongue, a video of BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia went viral in which he is heard telling a crowd to press the “hand” symbol (Congress') in the bypolls scheduled for November 3.

The video was shot while Scindia was campaigning for BJP candidate Imarti Devi after Election Commission on Saturday barred her from campaigning in the state for one day on November 1 for violating the poll code. Scindia was heard saying: “Close your fists and assure us that on November 3, the ‘hand’ button will be pressed and Cong ( corrected himself)… the lotus button should be pressed.”

In March 2020, Scindia and his clan of 22 MLAs quit the Congress, resulting in the collapse of the Kamal Nath-led state government. Taking a swipe at the BJP, Congress on its official Twitter handle posted, “Scindia ji, the people of Madhya Pradesh assure you that they will hit the hand symbol on November 3.”

The incident happened after Scindia claimed that Congress leader Kamal Nath used the epithet "dog" for him. However, Congress denied the allegation, saying that Nath never used the word. "Kamal Nath came here and called me a dog. Yes, Kamal Nath, I am a dog and the public is my owner. Yes, I am a dog because the dog protects his owner," Scindia said at a rally at Sadora.