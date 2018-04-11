English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Security Cover is Withdrawn, Rabri Devi Alleges Conspiracy to Kill Her and Lalu Yadav's Family
In protest against the decision, Rabri Devi, along with her sons, Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap, have returned all the security arrangements.
File photo of Rabri Devi with Tejashwi Yadav.
Patna: Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi on Wednesday accused the state government of conspiring to kill her and her family after state military police personnel assigned to her official residence as guards were withdraw.
In protest against the decision, Rabri, along with her sons, Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap, have returned all the security arrangements.
Rabri made the allegation in a letter to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar along with her decision to return all security measures.
"Just now at the stroke of midnight, Nitish Kumar has called back 18 house guards deployed in the security of the two ex-CMs. Surrendering our security to Nitish ji so that he can increase his own security as he is the most namby-pamby CM of the country," Tejashwi Yadav said in a tweet.
State government officials and the ruling Janata Dal (United) defended the recall of security from Rabri Devi's house last night, saying that the house guards had been provided to her husband Lalu Prasad, who enjoys 'Z' category security.
Accordingly, the guards were asked to return as the RJD supremo is currently in jail, they said.
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) held a press conference in Patna and, toeing their leaders, decided that party’s all 79 MLAs will be returning bodyguards by Tuesday evening.
Senior Party leader Shivanand Tiwary questioned the timing of such actions. “Lalu ji went to jail on December 23 last year. So, why this action has been taken now? And the same day CBI also questioned Rabri Devi. This can’t be mere coincidence,” he said.
Tiwary alleged that the government wanted to ruin the wedding of Lalu’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav which, as he said, vindicates nefarious design of the BJP and JD (U). He said the party was demanding more security cover for Tejashwi and the family but just the opposite was done.
However, Additional Director General (ADG) of Police SK Singhal told News18 that special screening committee decides on such matters. “When security needs to be beefed up or withdrawn is decided by an expert committee based on which the decisions was taken,” He said.
| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
