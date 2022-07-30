After Sena’s Sarkar, It’s Thackeray Pari-War? A Look at Party's 1st Family’s Stance on Rebel CM Eknath Shinde

On June 29, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray announced his resignation as the Maharashtra chief minister in a Facebook Live, as a group of Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde rebelled and the Supreme Court refused to stay the floor test for the Congress-NCP-Sena’s Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

While announcing the key decisions that were taken in his last cabinet meet as the CM, Thackeray had said, “While the decisions were being taken, there were only four ministers of the Shiv Sena – Anil Parab, Subhash Desai, Aaditya and I…”

The days that followed saw massive developments in Maharashtra politics, with rebel Shinde, who claimed to be the “real Shiv Sena following supremo Bal Thackeray’s Hindutva”, becoming the chief minister in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the latter’s leader Devendra Fadnavis his deputy.

Even as Thackeray and his son, Aaditya, are now seen on ground, making efforts through public rallies and addresses to remind the cadre and public of “the real Sena” and how others are cashing in on “their family’s legacy”, the party is losing MPs, MLAs and even corporators to the Shinde faction every day.

Amid the political battle, now, members of the Thackeray family, too, are seen paying “courtesy visits” to Shinde or even Fadnavis.

After the vertical split in the Sena, is there a rift in the family too? Is it only “Aaditya and I” for Thackeray, like he said in his farewell speech?

News18 looks at where the clan stands:

‘WE ARE FAMILY’

First, a look at the Thackeray clan. Sena supremo Bal Thackeray was married to Meena and had three sons — oldest Bindumadhav, Jaidev and youngest Uddhav. Meena died in 1995.

A film producer, Bindumadhav or Binda stayed away from politics. He was known for his Hindi movie ‘Agnisakshi’. A year after his mother’s death, Bindumadhav, 42, died in a car accident while returning from a holiday in Lonavala with his wife Madhavi, son Nihar and daughter Neha.

Jaidev, who is not active in politics, got married to Smita in 1986. They got divorced in 2004. She has two sons — Rahul and Aaishvary.

Bal Thackeray anointed Uddhav as his successor and even gave a sword to Uddhav’s son Aaditya, marking his entry into youth politics. Uddhav Thackeray is married to Rashmi and has two sons — Aaditya and Tejas.

Aaditya is active in politics – he is the Yuva Sena chief and was also the tourism minister in his father’s cabinet. Tejas is a conservationist and wildlife researcher.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray is the son of Bal Thackeray’s brother Shrikant. While Raj left the party after Uddhav was made the de facto number 1, he maintains that Bal Thackeray remains his inspiration.

Uddhav Thackeray was always known to be an able administrator, while Raj is known for his oratory skills.

SMITA THACKERAY VISITS OLD-TIME SAINIK

On Tuesday, film producer and Thackeray’s sister-in-law Smita Thackeray met Shinde, becoming the first from the clan to show support to the man who brought down the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government.

“Eknath Shinde is an old Shiv Sainik who has become the chief minister. I came here to congratulate him. I know him and his work for the past many years. It was a courtesy meeting. We have known each other for a long time, so I met him today,” she told reporters after meeting Shinde at the ‘Sahyadri’ government guesthouse in south Mumbai.

When asked about the rebellion in Shiv Sena, Smita said, “I am not into politics. I know nothing about it. I am a social activist.”

NIHAR THACKERAY TO START CAREER UNDER CM?

In another blow to Uddhav Thackeray, photos of his nephew Nihar meeting Shinde surfaced in the media on Friday.

According to reports, Nihar may announce his official support at former minister Uday Samant’s bungalow shortly. The reports claimed Nihar may start his political career under the leadership of Shinde. He is the son-in-law of BJP leader Harshvardhan Patil.

RAJ THACKERAY: ENTIRE CREDIT TO UDDHAV

According to reports, Shinde also spoke to Thackeray’s cousin and MNS chief Raj. He also congratulated Shinde on Twitter.

Amid the political upheaval, the MNS chief had told a TV channel: “Neither BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah nor Devendra Fadnavis are responsible for what happened in Maharashtra. Not even Sanjay Raut, although he appeared on television every day and said something… I told Fadnavis not to take much credit as all credit of whatever happened only goes to Uddhav Thackeray.”

Mumbai | Maharashtra Deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis meets MNS chief Raj Thackeray at his residence pic.twitter.com/mAbGvaLU3j — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2022

As Fadnavis became the deputy CM, Raj penned an open letter praising him. “I congratulate you on becoming Deputy Chief Minister… I had hoped that you would once again return as the Chief Minister of the state. But whatever happened let it be. You have proved that the order and direction of the party is above the will of the mind. I’m proud of you,” Raj wrote.

