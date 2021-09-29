After Sibal’s ‘Not Ji Huzoor-23’ Jibe, Delhi Cong Workers Protest Outside His House, Car Smashed

Hours after senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal questioned the party leadership amid Punjab fiasco, workers of Delhi Congress staged a protest outside his residence in the national capital. Reports suggested that the protestors smashed Sibal’s car, and raised slogans such as ‘Leave the party! Come to your senses’, ‘Rahul Gandhi Zindabad’, while also showing placards that read: ‘Get Well Soon Kapil Sibal’.

#WATCH | Workers of Delhi Congress protest against senior party leader Kapil Sibal outside his residence in New Delhi, hours after Sibal reiterated demands for sweeping reforms raised by G-23 leaders; show placards reading ‘Get Well Soon Kapil Sibal’ pic.twitter.com/6A1dNrbuLT— ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2021

Earlier in the day, Sibal said at a press conference they will continue to raise issues as they are “G-23, definitely not Ji Huzoor-23”. G-23 is the group comprising dissenting Congress leaders, who had written a letter to party interim president Sonia Gandhi last August, calling for sweeping changes within the organisation.

Sibal further said that Congress has no president, and also rued a series of desertions the party has suffered recently, mentioning Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jitin Prasada, Sushmita Dev and Luizinho Faleiro. This comes a day after Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as the Punjab Congress president, sending shockwaves across the state’s political circles.

Sibal said: “I stand here with a heavy heart. Our people are leaving us. Sushmita, Faleiro… Jitin becomes minister.. Scindia also left long back… Everywhere people are leaving us. In our party, there is no president. We know, yet we don’t know.” He also said that he can’t see Congress becoming weaker, adding, “One of our senior colleagues is to write to immediately call a CWC (meeting).”

Sibal is one of the most aggressive faces of the G-23. He had in August hosted a dinner for key opposition leaders to cobble up an opposition unity for ‘Mission 2024’. This came at a time when Rahul Gandhi was also making efforts to ensure an opposition unity.

