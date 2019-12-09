After Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Congress Chief Dinesh Gundu Rao Quits over Bypoll Defeat
Taking responsibility of the defeat, Dinesh Gundu Rao said that he will be meeting Sonia Gandhi and giving her a report of his observations about the recent bypolls.
File photo of Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao.
Bengaluru: Congress state president Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday announced his resignation, taking moral responsibility for the party's poor show in the Karnataka assembly bypolls
The Congress, which held 12 of the 15 seats where by-elections were held on December five, won only two, in a huge setback to the opposition party. In sharp contrast, the ruling BJP turned in a stellar performance, bagging 12 seats.
"Today I have decided to resign from this post. I have sent my resignation to our party (Interim) president Sonia Gandhi," Rao told reporters at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee office.
The announcement came minutes after Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah announced his resignation from his post. Rao said he arrived at a conclusion soon after the exit
poll results on December 5 showed landslide victory for the BJP in the byelections.
"I too owe a lot of moral and political responsibility. I had discussed with our Delhi based leaders about the poor prospects of our party in the byelection and that if something goes awry, I will have to take a decision accordingly," Rao said.
