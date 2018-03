After Siddaramaiah's Refusal, Congress May Nominate Sam Pitroda to Rajya Sabha From Gujarat

After Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah reportedly refused to give technocrat Sam Pitroda a nomination from Karnataka, Congress is most likely to nominate him from Gujarat.Earlier on Tuesday, during a meeting with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi, Siddaramaiah had reportedly told him that it would be unwise to send “outsiders” to Rajya Sabha from Karnataka ahead of the crucial Assembly elections.The Congress, that has won a significant number of seats in the recent Gujarat Assembly elections, is entitled to send 2 MPs from Gujarat. While chances of Pitroda, a close friend of the Gandhi family, is likely to get one of these two berths, the other might go to Gujarat Congress chief, Bharat Sinh Solanki.Karnataka will go vote on March 23 to elect four members to the Rajya Sabha. With the current strength in the Assembly, the ruling Congress can easily elect two MPs, the opposition can elect BJP one and there will be a fight for the fourth seat between the Congress and the JDS.