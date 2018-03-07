GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

After Siddaramaiah's Refusal, Congress May Nominate Sam Pitroda to Rajya Sabha From Gujarat

Earlier on Tuesday, during a meeting with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi, Siddaramaiah had reportedly told him that it would be unwise to send “outsiders” to Rajya Sabha from Karnataka ahead of the crucial Assembly elections.

News18.com

Updated:March 7, 2018, 8:51 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
After Siddaramaiah's Refusal, Congress May Nominate Sam Pitroda to Rajya Sabha From Gujarat
File image of Sam Pitroda. (Photo: REUTERS)
New Delhi: After Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah reportedly refused to give technocrat Sam Pitroda a nomination from Karnataka, Congress is most likely to nominate him from Gujarat.

Earlier on Tuesday, during a meeting with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi, Siddaramaiah had reportedly told him that it would be unwise to send “outsiders” to Rajya Sabha from Karnataka ahead of the crucial Assembly elections.

The Congress, that has won a significant number of seats in the recent Gujarat Assembly elections, is entitled to send 2 MPs from Gujarat. While chances of Pitroda, a close friend of the Gandhi family, is likely to get one of these two berths, the other might go to Gujarat Congress chief, Bharat Sinh Solanki.

Karnataka will go vote on March 23 to elect four members to the Rajya Sabha. With the current strength in the Assembly, the ruling Congress can easily elect two MPs, the opposition can elect BJP one and there will be a fight for the fourth seat between the Congress and the JDS.

Also Watch

  • Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
  • Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best of Samsung?
    Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus First Impressions Review: Best of Samsung?
  • Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
    Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
  • Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger​
    Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger​
  • Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Review (First Ride)
    Friday 02 February , 2018 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Review (First Ride)
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES