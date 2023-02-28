After Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia’s resignation from the Delhi cabinet, his portfolios of Finance, Planning, Public Works Department (PWD), Power, Home, Urban Development, Irrigation and Flood Control and Water have been handed over to Kailash Gahlot while the remaining departments will be handled by Raaj Kumar Anand.

Sisodia was handling most of the workload taking charge of 18 departments-Education, Finance, Planning, Land and Building, Vigilance, Services, Tourism, Art, Culture and Language, Labour, Employment, Public Works Department, Health, Industries, Power, Home, Urban Development, Irrigation and Flood Control and Water.

Gahlot is the minister for Law, Justice and Legislative Affairs, Transport, Administrative Reforms, Information & Technology, Revenue, Women and Child Development and Anand was handling SC & ST, Social Welfare and Cooperative departments.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI Sunday evening in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22. A special Delhi court on Monday sent Sisodia to five-day CBI remand in the excise policy case to allow the agency to get “genuine and legitimate" answers to questions being put to him for “a proper and fair investigation."

