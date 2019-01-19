After Skipping Oppn Rally, KCR to Perform 3 Yagyas to Become PM

As leaders from 22 opposition parties gathered for a mega rally in Kolkata, Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao spent his Saturday seeking divine intervention for the Lok Sabha elections.The TRS chief, who is popularly known as KCR, signalled his prime ministerial ambitions at his paternal home in Yerravalli, Siddipet district where preparations are on for Sahastra Chandi Mahayagya, Rudra Mahayagya and Chaturved Yagya for Chandi Devi. The chief priest of the program, Manikya Samyajulu, has been called from Varanasi to conduct the yagya. According to the priest, the ritual would help Rao in the road to general elections.“The yagya will boost the popularity of KCR and change the hearts of his opponents,” Samyajulu told News18.The yagya is slated to begin on January 21 and will go on for five days. More than 200 priests have been called for the religious program, while 33 have been selected from Telangana.According to Samyajulu, the prayers would begin after Rao takes a resolution in front of the priests. Rao’s wife will join him on the fifth day of the yagya.Rao has previously conducted Ayut Chandi Mahayagya, which his followers believe, was responsible for his successful four-and-a-half year reign in the state and his subsequent win in Assembly elections.Lavish preparations for the yagya are underway in Yeravalli. The area has been barricaded and nobody is allowed near its perimeter.“Everyone wants to be Prime Minster,” Samyajulu said. “We just want to please the Devi. If KCR can do that, he will surely become the next PM,” he added.Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination.. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.