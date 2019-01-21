After Skipping Oppn Rally, KCR to Perform 3 Yagyas Today to Become PM

Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrashekar Rao began the 'Raja Yagna' on Monday to seek divine intervention for Lok Sabha elections. Priests have been called from Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi for the mega ritual.The ritual began at 11 am in the presence of Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Home Minister Mahamood Ali, TRS working president KTR, MP Kavitha and some other VIPs, who arrived at KCR's farm house.The TRS chief, had earlier signalled his prime ministerial ambitions at his paternal home in Siddipet district's Yerravalli, where preparations were made for Sahastra Chandi Mahayagya, Rudra Mahayagya and Chaturved Yagya for Chandi Devi.The senior party leaders, however, denied that the yagna was being held to help Rao in the road to general elections. Meanwhile, some other leaders maintained that after becoming the CM twice, KCR was aspiring to become the PM.The chief priest of the program, Manikya Samyajulu, has been called from Varanasi to conduct the yagya.“The yagya will boost the popularity of KCR and change the hearts of his opponents,” Samyajulu told News18.The yagya will go on for five days. More than 200 priests have been called for the religious program, while 33 have been selected from Telangana.According to Samyajulu, the prayers would begin after Rao takes a resolution in front of the priests. Rao’s wife will join him on the fifth day of the yagya.Rao has previously conducted Ayut Chandi Mahayagya, which his followers believe, was responsible for his successful four-and-a-half year reign in the state and his subsequent win in Assembly elections.Lavish preparations for the yagya are underway in Yeravalli. The area has been barricaded and nobody is allowed near its perimeter.“Everyone wants to be Prime Minster,” Samyajulu said. “We just want to please the Devi. If KCR can do that, he will surely become the next PM,” he added.Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination.. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.