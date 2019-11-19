Take the pledge to vote

After Skipping Parliament Session, Sonia Gandhi Expresses Concern over Delhi Air Pollution

The Congress President also recalled the steps taken by the former prime minister Indira Gandhi to safeguard the environment.

PTI

Updated:November 19, 2019, 8:36 PM IST
File photo of Congress leader and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi. (PTI)

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday expressed concern over the deteriorating air quality in the national capital and cited the introduction of CNG-powered public transport by the Congress government to tackle the issue.

Speaking at the presentation of the Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development, which was given to the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), the Congress President also recalled the steps taken by the former prime minister to safeguard the environment.

"We, who live in this capital, notorious now as the world's most polluted city, can recall the difference in air quality when compressed natural gas was introduced in public vehicles," Gandhi said.

"This transformation was made possible by the persuasive expertise of the CSE and the Congress government of the day," she said. Sunita Narain, the director general of the CSE, accepted the award for the organization.

