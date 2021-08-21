After Getting Sonia Gandhi's Nod, Congress May Field Konda Surekha for Telangana's Huzurabad By-poll

The Telangana Congress has finalised the name of former minister Konda Surekha as party candidate for the Huzurabad by-poll, according to sources. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy has taken a decision to field Surekha, who switched loyalties to the Congress after a tussle with the TRS leadership, for the by-elections.

After holding discussions with party senior leaders over fielding Surekha in Huzurabad by-poll, Reddy sent a list of candidates to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi for approval. It is believed that Gandhi has given the list of the shortlisted candidates to Congress’s Telangana unit in-charge Manikkam Tagore. Reportedly, the shortlisted names are Konda Surekha (BC), Krishna Reddy (OC) and Sadanandam (SC).

The sources further said that the Congress will soon make an official announcement of Surekha’s name for Huzurabad bye-elections.

Sources said after getting a final nod from Gandhi in couple of days, Reddy will announce Surekha’s name as Congress candidate for Huzurabad bypolls. However, the Election Commission has not yet announced the schedule for the by-poll.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has announced that its student wing president Gellu Srinivas Yadav will be its candidate for the by-election to the Huzurabad assembly constituency. The decision to field the Telangana Rashtra Samithi Vidyarthi Vibhag (TRSV) president as the ruling party candidate has been taken by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The TRS has picked up Yadav and the BJP is to field Etala Rajender or his wife Jamuna Reddy to contest from Huzurabad as the seat has become prestigious for all the political parties.

