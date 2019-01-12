After SP-BSP Alliance Snub, Rahul Gandhi to Go on Rally Spree in Uttar Pradesh

After the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bhaujan Samaj Party (BSP) left the Congress out from their pre-poll alliance for the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Congress party is preparing to contest all the 80 constituencies on its own and party chief Rahul Gandhi is slated to undertake a vigorous campaign in the state.Gandhi is slated to address 10 public meetings in Uttar Pradesh in February and is slated to make more frequent visits to the state in the run up to the polls in a bid to boost the party's prospects."He (Gandhi) will address 10 public meetings in the state in February," party leader PL Punia said. He said Gandhi would be in the state "every third day" next month.Congress general secretary and in-charge of UP Ghulam Nabi Azad is touring the state and will be meeting district and city-unit presidents.Earlier on Saturday, sworn rivals Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati declared that they would "rob Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah of their sleep".