After Stalin, Ousted AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran to Skip MGR Centenary Event

After DMK chief MK Stalin, AMMK leader T T V Dhinakaran on Sunday backed off from attending the valedictory function of MGR centenary celebrations, questioning its legitimacy.Speaking to reporters here, Dhinakaran said the ruling party was luring people by paying Rs 1,000 per head to attend the event in Chennai and create a false impression that the cadre were with it. "...for a party that does not enjoy people's support, the event is being organised to create a false impression that the cadre were with them," he said.All the loyal workers have deserted the party and joined Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), which would reflect in the coming general elections, where the ruling AIADMK would lose it security deposit, he claimed.On the inclusion of his name in the list, the AMMK leader said, "They have included my name along with other MLAs as per protocol. If they really wanted my presence, they would have checked my availability," Dhinakaran said.The AIADMK has invited arch rival DMK President M K Stalin and ousted leader TTV Dhinakaran for valedictory of party founder and late chief minister M G Ramachandran's birth anniversary celebrations, raising a few eyebrows.DMK president Stalin had on Saturday said he would not take part in the valedictory function and accused the ruling AIADMK government of using late leader M G Ramachandran's birth centenary for "political mileage".However, the AIADMK lashed out at DMK over its criticism of for former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran's birth centenary celebrations, saying the amount spent on it was a fraction of that used by DMK for the world Tamil conference when it was in power in 2010."We have not spent even 10 per cent of Rs 200 crore spent for the Semmozhi Manadu (World Classical Tamil conference) by them (DMK government)," Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar told reporters here.The state government, which launched the MGR birth centenary celebrations last year, has so far held related events in 31 districts and the valedictory event marks its culmination.