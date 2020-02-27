Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Politics
After Staying Away From Politics for Months, Sidhu Meets Sonia Gandhi to Discuss ‘Future Roadmap’

Sidhu had sent his resignation to then Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in June last year after Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh had changed his portfolio.

Ramlal Kondal | News18.com

Updated:February 27, 2020, 12:53 PM IST
After Staying Away From Politics for Months, Sidhu Meets Sonia Gandhi to Discuss ‘Future Roadmap’
L to R: Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu with party president Sonia Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

Chandigarh: After a long hiatus, Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday announced his return to active politics.

The 56-year-old issued a press release which said he had met Congress President Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on February 25, with whom he discussed the “his future roadmap” for Punjab.

“Was summoned to Delhi by the Congress High Command,” read the press note. “Met Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Ji on February 25 for 40 minutes at her residence. The next day (February 26), met the Congress President and the General Secretary at 10 Janpath for more than an hour.”

The note further stated, “Got a patient hearing and apprised them of the prevailing situation in Punjab along with a roadmap to the resurrection and revival of Punjab back to its pristine glory.”

“This road-map I have persisted with conviction for the past many years in the Cabinet and public domain diligently,” he said.

The Amritsar East MLA had been incommunicado ever since he resigned from the Punjab Cabinet, skipping even the Assembly sessions. He has been attending functions in his constituency but has refrained from talking to the media.

He was last seen in public in November last year during the inauguration of the Kartarpur corridor in Pakistan.

His silence had given way to speculations that he might leave the Congress. The Aam Aadmi Party and the Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali) had also tried to woo him, with some even projecting him as the chief ministerial face for the next elections. The SAD also didn’t make any coarse statements against Sidhu all this time.

Notably, Sidhu had sent his resignation to then Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on June 10 last year after Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh had changed his portfolio.

