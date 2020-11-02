After 'Support' to BJP to Defeat SP, Mayawati Assures Muslims She Will Never Ally with Saffron Party

Days after vowing support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to defeat Samajwadi Party (SP) in the upcoming MLC elections, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has said that she will never ally with BJP even if it takes her retirement from politics.

Sensing resentment among the Muslims, BSP Chief on Monday said that her statement was being misused by Samajwadi Party and Congress to mislead the Muslim community.

“My statement made on October 29 is being misused to spread rumour of alliance between BSP and BJP by Samajwadi Party and Congress. As per tit for tat policy, I had said that our party would vote to defeat the SP candidate in the MLC elections. Be it BJP or any other strong candidate, the BSP will vote for him. But SP and Congress used this statement as a conspiracy and are trying to trick Muslims,” said Mayawati.

While assuring the Muslim community, Mayawati said,“ I will retire from politics, but I will not make an alliance with the BJP.”

“I gave away power but did not bow down to the BJP. I was the chief minister for four times, but there was never a Hindu-Muslim riot BJP used CBI and ED to put pressure on me, but even then I did not bow down,” she added and claimed that BJP's and BSP’s ideologies were different.

Further attacking the incumbent government Mayawati said, “When BJP had a government at the Center in 2003, the BJP pressurized the coalition by implicating me in a false case. At that time Sonia Gandhi talked to me on the phone and said that injustice is happening to me, justice will be done with me when the Congress government comes. But after that, the Congress government remained in the center for many years but they also did nothing.”

Earlier on Thursday, the BSP supremo hit out at the Samajwadi Party and said that the party has an anti-Dalit attitude and were keener on the withdrawal of the case instead of fighting the elections.