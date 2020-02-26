After Sweeping Victory in Delhi, AAP Heads South; Starts Campaigning in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Bolstered by its another sweeping victory in the recent Delhi Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party is all set to make its presence stronger in Karnataka. On the plank of “politics of work”, the party has launched a campaign and is urging 'ike-minded people' to join the campaign.

The party has issued a phone number on which the interested people can give a missed call and be a part of the campaign. The campaign will continue till March 23. The AAP’s national spokesperson Prithvi Reddy said that its volunteers will be going to houses to explain to people the Delhi's transformative development model that can be replicated in other cities.

"After a massive success in Delhi, we have started the missed call campaign in Karnataka where we are urging those who are interested and care about the state to come together and change the system,” Reddy said.

The party is buckling up to fight the Bruhut Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) polls which will be held later this year. Currently, even though the civic body has more number of councillors from the Congress-JDS combined, the BJP has managed to get itself elected to the mayoral seat. The AAP believes that strengthening its base at the grass-root level by replicating its Delhi model will ensure its victory.

"We are not claiming that Kejriwal is going to come fight an election here. He has a model today. We want to bring that model to Bangaluru. The AAP’s Karnataka team is very clear that we will contest and win the upcoming BBMP elections," Reddy added.

The party is drawing up a comparison of what the AAP has achieved in the national capital with the steps taken by the Karnataka government. It states that Delhi has given 26% of its budget allocation towards education whereas education makes up on 11.3% of Karnataka's budget.

Highlighting the free electricity and water schemes, Reddy said the people who are fed up of communally divisive politics would vote for 'politics of work'. "We are a city of 1.3 crore people. However, a few 100 people are holding our city, our lives at ransom. So I think this is a movement to ensure that we retain Bangalore,” he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.