POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

After Taking Oath as MLC, Maharashtra CM Meets Governor Koshyari

The Governor congratulated CM on his election as a member of Maharashtra Legislative Council. (ANI)

The Governor congratulated CM on his election as a member of Maharashtra Legislative Council. (ANI)

Earlier in the day, Thackeray took oath as a member of the Legislative Council at a function held at Vidhan Bhawan in south Mumbai with eight others.

  • PTI Mumbai
  • Last Updated: May 18, 2020, 6:25 PM IST
Share this:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday met with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan here after taking oath as an MLC. Thackeray was accompanied by his wife Rashmi, son and state minister Aaditya Thackeray and chief secretary Ajoy Mehta, an official said.

Earlier in the day, Thackeray took oath as a member of the Legislative Council at a function held at Vidhan Bhawan in south Mumbai with eight others. They were administered the oath by Council Chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar.

It can be recalled that the governor had earlier not acted on a recommendation made by the state cabinet on two occasions to nominate Thackeray, who was then not a member of either Houses, as an MLC.

After Thackeray flagged potential political uncertainty in Maharashtra with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the event of he not becoming a member of the legislature before May 27, the election commission ordered elections to nine vacant seats in the Legislative Council.

Thackeray and eight others were elected unopposed on May 14.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading