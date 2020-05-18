After Taking Oath as MLC, Maharashtra CM Meets Governor Koshyari

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday met with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan here after taking oath as an MLC. Thackeray was accompanied by his wife Rashmi, son and state minister Aaditya Thackeray and chief secretary Ajoy Mehta, an official said.

Earlier in the day, Thackeray took oath as a member of the Legislative Council at a function held at Vidhan Bhawan in south Mumbai with eight others. They were administered the oath by Council Chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar.

It can be recalled that the governor had earlier not acted on a recommendation made by the state cabinet on two occasions to nominate Thackeray, who was then not a member of either Houses, as an MLC.

After Thackeray flagged potential political uncertainty in Maharashtra with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the event of he not becoming a member of the legislature before May 27, the election commission ordered elections to nine vacant seats in the Legislative Council.

Thackeray and eight others were elected unopposed on May 14.