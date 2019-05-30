English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Tasting Victory in Lok Sabha Election Debut, Ravi Shankar Prasad May Return for Second Innings in Modi Cabinet
Before becoming a member of the top policy-making body of BJP (National Executive) in 1995, he successfully handled many responsibilities in the student, youth wings and main party organisation.
File photo of Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.
Loading...
A veteran BJP warhorse, Ravi Shankar Prasad seems all set for another innings in the new Narendra Modi government, which will be sworn-in on Thursday. The former minister for electronics and information technology, Prasad has held cabinet portfolios in all BJP governments starting from Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Prasad shot to prominence in politics as an ABVP activist and a devoted RSS worker. As part of Jayprakash Narayan’s Total Revolution movement, he went to jail for agitating against former prime minister Indira Gandhi.
Before becoming a member of the top policy-making body of BJP (National Executive) in 1995, he successfully handled many responsibilities in the student, youth wings and main party organisation.
He first became MP and Coal Minister in the first NDA government in 2001. He was made minister for Law and Justice in July 2002 and then Minister of Information and Broadcasting in 2003. In 2006, he not only became a Rajya Sabha member but also went on to become BJP’s national spokesperson and then the Deputy Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha in 2012.
Prasad, a Supreme Court senior advocate who served four terms in the Rajya Sabha, contested his first Lok Sabha election in 2019, locking horns with actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha who had won from the Patna Sahib seat in Bihar in 2009 and 2014. However, Prasad tasted victory in the seat with over six lakh votes.
Prasad shot to prominence in politics as an ABVP activist and a devoted RSS worker. As part of Jayprakash Narayan’s Total Revolution movement, he went to jail for agitating against former prime minister Indira Gandhi.
Before becoming a member of the top policy-making body of BJP (National Executive) in 1995, he successfully handled many responsibilities in the student, youth wings and main party organisation.
He first became MP and Coal Minister in the first NDA government in 2001. He was made minister for Law and Justice in July 2002 and then Minister of Information and Broadcasting in 2003. In 2006, he not only became a Rajya Sabha member but also went on to become BJP’s national spokesperson and then the Deputy Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha in 2012.
Prasad, a Supreme Court senior advocate who served four terms in the Rajya Sabha, contested his first Lok Sabha election in 2019, locking horns with actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha who had won from the Patna Sahib seat in Bihar in 2009 and 2014. However, Prasad tasted victory in the seat with over six lakh votes.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- When Salman Khan Attended Bina Kak’s Daughter’s Wedding in a Vest and Denims
- Chunky Panday Breaks Silence on Claims of Ananya 'Faking' Admission in US Universities
- Memes on Tamil Film Character Neasamani's Onscreen Injury Go Viral, Twitter Prays for His Health
- ICC World Cup 2019 Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch England vs South Africa on Live TV & Online
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | The Stage is Set, Build up Done - But the Noise is Missing
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results