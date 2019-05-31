After Tasting Victory in Lok Sabha Election Debut, Ravi Shankar Prasad Returns for Second Innings as Law Minister

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH, Defence
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
After Tasting Victory in Lok Sabha Election Debut, Ravi Shankar Prasad Returns for Second Innings as Law Minister
Before becoming a member of the top policy-making body of BJP (National Executive) in 1995, he successfully handled many responsibilities in the student, youth wings and main party organisation.
Loading...
A veteran BJP warhorse, Ravi Shankar Prasad is all set for another innings in the new Narendra Modi government as the Union Law Minister. He will also be in charge of the Minister of Communications and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology.
The former minister for electronics and information technology, Prasad has held cabinet portfolios in all BJP governments starting from Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Prasad shot to prominence in politics as an ABVP activist and a devoted RSS worker. As part of Jayprakash Narayan’s Total Revolution movement, he went to jail for agitating against former prime minister Indira Gandhi.
Before becoming a member of the top policy-making body of BJP (National Executive) in 1995, he successfully handled many responsibilities in the student, youth wings and main party organisation.
He first became MP and Coal Minister in the first NDA government in 2001. He was made minister for Law and Justice in July 2002 and then Minister of Information and Broadcasting in 2003. In 2006, he not only became a Rajya Sabha member but also went on to become BJP’s national spokesperson and then the Deputy Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha in 2012.
Prasad, a Supreme Court senior advocate who served four terms in the Rajya Sabha, contested his first Lok Sabha election in 2019, locking horns with actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha who had won from the Patna Sahib seat in Bihar in 2009 and 2014. However, Prasad tasted victory in the seat with over six lakh votes.
The former minister for electronics and information technology, Prasad has held cabinet portfolios in all BJP governments starting from Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Prasad shot to prominence in politics as an ABVP activist and a devoted RSS worker. As part of Jayprakash Narayan’s Total Revolution movement, he went to jail for agitating against former prime minister Indira Gandhi.
Before becoming a member of the top policy-making body of BJP (National Executive) in 1995, he successfully handled many responsibilities in the student, youth wings and main party organisation.
He first became MP and Coal Minister in the first NDA government in 2001. He was made minister for Law and Justice in July 2002 and then Minister of Information and Broadcasting in 2003. In 2006, he not only became a Rajya Sabha member but also went on to become BJP’s national spokesperson and then the Deputy Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha in 2012.
Prasad, a Supreme Court senior advocate who served four terms in the Rajya Sabha, contested his first Lok Sabha election in 2019, locking horns with actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha who had won from the Patna Sahib seat in Bihar in 2009 and 2014. However, Prasad tasted victory in the seat with over six lakh votes.
#NewsAlert -- Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) takes the oath of office.#ModiSarkarDobara #ModiRajya pic.twitter.com/4wCGUO0O1H— News18 (@CNNnews18) May 30, 2019
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India-Made Suzuki Ignis Scores Three Stars in NCAP Testing
- In Kolkata, a College Admission Form Allows You to Choose 'Humanity' as Religion
- Netflix Can Stream HDR on OnePlus 7 Pro and Huawei P30 Pro, While Pixel Phones Get HD Certification
- ICC World Cup 2019 | They Call Me 'The Claw' & Luckily The Catch Stuck: Stokes
- NASA Streamed a Six-Hour Spacewalk by Two Russian Cosmonauts Live, Watch it Here
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results