After TDP Exit, Nitish Kumar's JD(U) Says Bihar's Special Status Demand Must be Taken Seriously

On a day the Telegu Desam Party severed its ties with the BJP, another ally Janata Dal (United) has said that the special status demand for Bihar should also be “taken seriously”.JD(U) leader KC Tyagi told reporters in Delhi that “earlier Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also asked for special status and we will continue to fight for it”.An ally of the BJP, JD(U), returned to the NDA after a brief hiatus last year when Nitish Kumar walked out of the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar after having contested and won the last elections in alliance with the BJP.Like Chandrababu Naidu in Andhra Pradesh, Nitish Kumar had also sought special category status for Bihar to attract industrial investments by offering tax holidays.Nitish Kumar’s party has raked the issue up once again just after BJP suffered a stunning defeat in UP bypoll and after TDP, the second biggest ally in the NDA after Shiv Sena walked out of the alliance on Friday.Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly and RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav had last week accused Nitish Kumar of forgetting the special status demand after joining hands with the BJP. ​​