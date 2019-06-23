Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

After Temple 'Yagna', Tamil Nadu Minister Offers Prayers at Church, Dargah For Rains

Seeking divine intervention for copious rains for Tamil Nadu, Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani visited St Mark's Church and Hazarat Musa Avulia Dargah in Chennai.

PTI

Updated:June 23, 2019, 10:18 PM IST
After Temple 'Yagna', Tamil Nadu Minister Offers Prayers at Church, Dargah For Rains
People stand in queues to fill vessels filled with drinking water from a water tanker in Chennai. (Image: AP)
Coimbatore: A day after performing a 'yagna' at a temple in the district to propitiate the rain gods, state Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani on Sunday visited a Church and Dargah here and offered prayers.

Seeking divine intervention for copious rains for Tamil Nadu, Velumani visited St Mark's Church and Hazarat Musa Avulia Dargah in the city. Later, speaking to reporters, he said the state was facing acute water scarcity this year and the groundwater level had plummeted at many places.

The state government has made arrangements to distribute water to all water-starved regions, he added. The ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Saturday performed 'yagna' in temples across the state, while the Opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) staged "empty pot" demonstrations, urging the government to take steps to address the issue.

