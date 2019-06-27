Bail Plea of BJP MLA Who Thrashed Civic Officials Turned Down, Transferred to Special Court in Bhopal
The sessions court reserved its order after the issue of jurisdiction came up, as there is a special fast-track court set up in Bhopal for handling cases against MPs and MLAs.
File photo of Akash Vijayvargiya
Indore: BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, arrested for assaulting a municipal corporation official with a cricket bat, Thursday moved the sessions court here after the magistrate's court denied him bail.
The sessions court reserved its order after the issue of jurisdiction came up as there is a special fast-track court set up in Bhopal for handling cases against MPs and MLAs.
Akash's lawyers pleaded that though a special court has been set up for trial of cases against legislators, the sessions court can very well decide on bail pleas. The sessions court reserved its order on the issue.
Akash, son of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, was arrested on Wednesday after he was caught on TV cameras while assaulting the civic official while opposing demolition of an old house.
The judicial magistrate court Wednesday turned down his bail plea and sent him to judicial remand for 14 days.
