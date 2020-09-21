After TMC, DMK and its Allies Announce Protest Against Farmers Bill

Chennai: The DMK and its alliance parties will launch a statewide protest on September 28 against the Farmers Bill, upping the ante against the BJP-led government at the Centre against its legislation making alterations to market dynamics determinng prices for farmers, procurement and other agri-related rules.

The decision follows a meeting of the opposition parties at the DMK headquarters in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. At the all party meeting, leaders decided to hold demonstrations across district headquarters of the alliance parties.

“We condemn the Farmers Bill and we have planned a protest across districts and towns next Monday against the issue. Agriculture is a state subject which has been trespassed by the Centre but the AIADMK government doesn’t open its mouth on the issue,” said KS Alagiri, Tamil Nadu Congress President.

The Farmers Bill has turned out to be another politically polarising issue in Tamil Nadu: the ruling AIADMK has come out in support of the legislation. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday said the three Bills on agricultural reforms would ‘protect the farmers’ in the event of an unforeseen price fall. Palaniswami added that being a farmer himself, he very well understands the Farm Bills.

However, reacting to Palaniswami’s statement, DMK President MK Stalin said the chief minister owed an apology to the people for supporting the Bills and claim that they “protect the corporate”. The DMK said “history will not forgive” the AIADMK for supporting the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Meanwhile, the CPI(M) staged a protest on Monday in Chennai against the controversial Bill. Party cadre tried to march towards the state secretariat, but they were stopped and detained by the police.