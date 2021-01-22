After TMC Minister's Resignation, Governor Accepts Advice of CM to Remove Him from Cabinet

After senior Trinamool Congress leader Rajib Banerjee tendered his resignation as minister, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday accepted the advice of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to remove him from the council of ministers, the state government said. In view of the chief minister's advice that Rajib Banerjee "be removed at once from the Council of Ministers", the governor also said in an official order that he ceases to be a minister with immediate effect.

Dhankhar also tweeted that the minister's "resignation" has been accepted with immediate effect on the recommendation of the chief minister. "Hon'ble CM advised H.E. Governor today 22.1.2021 that Sri Rajib Banerjee, Minister in Charge of Forest, GoWB be removed at once from the Council of Ministers.

"H.E. Governor accepted the advice and thus Sri Rajib Banerjee ceases to be a member of the Council of Ministers with immediate effect," a statement issued from the state secretariat said in the evening. Earlier in the day, the forest minister met Dhankhar and handed over to him a letter of resignation from the Mamata Banerjee cabinet.

"On the recommendation @MamataOfficial resignation of West Bengal Forest Minister Rajib Banerjee is accepted with immediate effect in exercise of the powers vested in me under Constitution and charge of Forest Department would rest with Hon'ble Chief Minister," Dhankhar said in a tweet. The charge of the forest department would rest with the chief minister, the governor said.

