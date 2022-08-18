CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#Janmashtami#KoffeeWithKaran#AsiaCup2022
Home » News » Politics » After TMC, New PIL Questions BJP & Cong Leaders on Disproportionate Increase in Assets
1-MIN READ

After TMC, New PIL Questions BJP & Cong Leaders on Disproportionate Increase in Assets

By: Kamalika Sengupta

News18.com

Last Updated: August 18, 2022, 21:44 IST

Kolkata, India

The petition names leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari, with most leaders in the list belonging to the BJP. (Image: News18/File)

The petition names leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari, with most leaders in the list belonging to the BJP. (Image: News18/File)

The new petition questions the disproportionate increase in properties of 17 BJP, Congress and CPI-M leaders from West Bengal

A PIL questioning 19 Trinamool Congress leaders how their property had disproportionately increased was followed by another similar petition against 17 BJP, Congress and CPI-M leaders. The petition names leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari, with most leaders in the list belonging to the BJP.

Members of the Adhikari family, including Suvendu’s father Shishir Adhikari and brother Dibyendu Adhikari, also feature in the list. Other prominent leaders include BJP MP Locket Chatterjee and Congress leader Abdul Mannan among other opposition leaders.

“We have heard somebody has filed this PIL; now see who are the people whose properties have increased. People who always point a finger at the TMC, look what their situation is,” said TMC general secretary Kunal Ghosh.

Reacting to Ghosh’s comments, BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said, “Oh yes, go everywhere and try to find their property. What is the CID doing?”

Leaders from the Left parties featured in the list include Mohammad Salim as well as Sujan Chakraborty.

Two weeks ago, a PIL had been filed with names of some TMC, Congress and Left leaders had been submitted to the court following which it had asked the Enforcement Directorate to be a party in the matter.

Agnimitra Paul, a BJP leader whose name is also on the brand new petition, told News18, “I have joined politics in 2019; the PIL shows mentions 2011 and 2016. I was in an esteemed profession for years. I don’t survive through politics. I don’t do this for a living. If there is an investigation, well and good. They are trying to divert attention because they have fooled the people of Bengal for so long. They are scared, and that’s why they are doing this.”

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Kamalika Sengupta

Kamalika Sengupta, Editor, Digital East of News18, is a multilingual journalist with 16 years of experience in covering the northeast, with specialisa...Read More

Tags:
first published:August 18, 2022, 21:44 IST
last updated:August 18, 2022, 21:44 IST