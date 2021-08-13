After TMC Skipped Rahul's March, Mamata May Attend Sonia's Aug 21 Virtual Opposition Meet

Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee may attend a virtual meeting of opposition leaders being organised by Sonia Gandhi on August 21 after receiving an invitation from the Congress chief, sources say. The event is expected to be a show of strength by rivals of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in preparations for the 2024 parliamentary polls.

The development comes on the heels of opposition parties displaying their unity against the government during a stormy monsoon session of Parliament that concluded two days ahead of schedule on August 11. A day later, opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, took out a protest march blaming the government for abruptly ending the session and avoiding debates on key issues like the farmers’ agitation and the Pegasus snooping scandal. Trinamool, however, stayed away. Party leaders suggested they weren’t keen to play second fiddle to the Congress.

Sources, though, say Mamata may participate in Sonia Gandhi’s meeting as the two leaders are on good terms. They met in Delhi last month during the West Bengal chief minister’s visit to the capital. Rahul Gandhi was also present in the talks.

Questions were raised about possible fissures in the opposition unity and Trinamool’s intentions after the party skipped the Rahul-led protest march on Thursday. However, sources say, the TMC will weigh an invitation from Sonia Gandhi much more seriously.

Party leader Saugata Roy said on Thursday, “We can’t go everywhere…we will see merit and decide.”

TMC representatives were also seen at a recent dinner party organised by dissident Congress leader Kapil Sibal.

