After Tripura High Court Order, Abhishek Banerjee Cancels Tour

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has cancelled his visit to Tripura on Wednesday in the wake of the Tripura High Court order, sources told News18.

Tripura High Court had on Tuesday rejected a Trinamool Congress plea to hold a rally on September 22 which was slated to be addressed by Banerjee and other senior party leaders. The Tripura government told the court that the district magistrate of Tripura West district has already imposed prohibitory order under Section 144 Cr PC in the sadar subdivision on September 21 till November 4 as part of the precautionary measure to prevent the third wave of the Covid pandemic. Trinamul Congress on 19th moved court seeking permission for rally in Tripura.

In a tweet, the TMC said it will follow ‘due process of law’. “As per due process of law we have sought permission from the @BJP4Tripura Govt for all our events, only for them to be denied repeatedly. This time they did not even respond to our applications and we had to approach the HC to know that S.144 was being imposed in the state."

As per due process of law we have sought permission from the @BJP4Tripura Govt for all our events, only for them to be denied repeatedly.This time they did not even respond to our applications and we had to approach the HC to know that S.144 was being imposed in the state (1/2) — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) September 21, 2021

It further said that the party has deicded to ‘not interfere in policy decisions’ and postpone the scheduled events in Tripura.

“We will seek further clarity from the court on the limits to such arbitrary use of executive power," it said.

Though in the morning, Banerjee had decided to continue the trip but after analysing the order, he changed his decision, a party insider said.

